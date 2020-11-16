Will Returns Improve with the Texans Recent Roster Move?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are set to move on from return specialist DeAndre Carter according to the Houston Chronicle.

Carter has long been inconsistent and below average at both kick returns and punt returns. On the season he has returned 11 punts for 96 yards and 12 kickoffs for 250 yards. He had a fumble against Minnesota which allowed the Vikings to kick a field goal.

READ MORE: The Texans' Good, Bad, And Ugly

READ MORE: Who to Blame for Texans’ Rushing Regression?

Against the Browns running back C.J. Prosise returned kickoffs and wide receiver Will Fuller returned one of the Cleveland punts. Fuller could assume the role full time or options such as Keke Coutee and Randall Cobb could be available to the Texans on punts.

Despite often being pointed out by former head coach Bill O'Brien as tough, smart, and dependable Carter usually disappointed in his returns. He made curious decisions on kickoffs costing the Texans yards. He misjudged when to catch and not catch punts pinning the Texans deep in their own territory.

His fumble played a hand in the playoff blunder in Kansas City.

Carter was far from average and often a net negative. O'Brien never challenged him with other players since his arrival in the middle of the 2018 season, even extending the returner this past offseason.

The improvement from Prosise on kickoffs and Fuller on punts was immediate, as both possessed more "juice" at the position and each represents an actual threat to acquire yards.

This also paves the way for Keke Coutee to be active as the potential punt returner and backup slot wide receiver.

In all likelihood, Carter won't be the last O'Brien favorite the Texans show the door, and he should be far from the last.