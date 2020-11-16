SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Will Returns Improve with the Texans Recent Roster Move?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are set to move on from return specialist DeAndre Carter according to the Houston Chronicle. 

Carter has long been inconsistent and below average at both kick returns and punt returns. On the season he has returned 11 punts for 96 yards and 12 kickoffs for 250 yards. He had a fumble against Minnesota which allowed the Vikings to kick a field goal. 

READ MORE: The Texans' Good, Bad, And Ugly

READ MORE: Who to Blame for Texans’ Rushing Regression?

Against the Browns running back C.J. Prosise returned kickoffs and wide receiver Will Fuller returned one of the Cleveland punts. Fuller could assume the role full time or options such as Keke Coutee and Randall Cobb could be available to the Texans on punts. 

Despite often being pointed out by former head coach Bill O'Brien as tough, smart, and dependable Carter usually disappointed in his returns. He made curious decisions on kickoffs costing the Texans yards. He misjudged when to catch and not catch punts pinning the Texans deep in their own territory. 

His fumble played a hand in the playoff blunder in Kansas City. 

Carter was far from average and often a net negative. O'Brien never challenged him with other players since his arrival in the middle of the 2018 season, even extending the returner this past offseason. 

The improvement from Prosise on kickoffs and Fuller on punts was immediate, as both possessed more "juice" at the position and each represents an actual threat to acquire yards. 

This also paves the way for Keke Coutee to be active as the potential punt returner and backup slot wide receiver. 

In all likelihood, Carter won't be the last O'Brien favorite the Texans show the door, and he should be far from the last.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots' Belichick on Texans' Easterby: 'Valuable, But Not A Personnel Guy'

New England Patriots Icon Bill Belichick on Houston Texans Exec Jack Easterby: 'Valuable, But Not A Personnel Guy'

Mike Fisher

The Good, Bad, And Ugly As Texans Fall To Browns 10-7

As the Houston Texans fall to the Cleveland Browns 10-7, are there any positives to be drawn from this snooze-fest?

Anthony R Wood

Who to Blame for Texans’ Rushing Regression?

The Houston Texans had every reason to believe their rushing attack could improve from last season and yet, it's as bad as ever.

CodyStoots

Browns 10, Houston Texans 7: Weather-Beaten - And Just Beaten

Browns 10, Houston Texans 7: Weather-Beaten - And Just Beaten

Mike Fisher

Browns 10, Texans 7: 11 Takes on Too Little Too Late

The Houston Texans offense had almost nothing on a day where the defense did its best before breaking down. Result, Browns 10, Texans 7

CodyStoots

Weather Delay Postpones Start to Texans Game in Cleveland

The Texans didn't get going on time due to inclement weather in Cleveland.

CodyStoots

Texans Inactives: Two Starters on the Lines Down

No surprises for the Texans as a dinged up offensive and defensive lineman are down along with depth from other positions taking their usual seats.

CodyStoots

Could Texans Keep Romeo Crennel as Coach?

Could the Houston Texans Simply Retain 73-Year-Old Interim Boss Romeo Crennel as The Head Coach Moving Forward? And Could the Texans Keep Jack Easterby As The GM, Too?

Mike Fisher

'Prehistoric' Josh McCown On 'Special' Return Home With Texans

Journeyman quarterback Josh McCown speaks on his decision to join the Houston Texans, and his excitement surrounding returning home.

Anthony R Wood

Inside the AFC South: Defining Moments

In this week's Inside the AFC South, we discuss the defining moments of each team's season to this point in the year

Matt Galatzan