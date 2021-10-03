Worst Loss Ever? Texans Crushed

A cynic would not be able to resist: If it's lackluster offense and predictable play-calling you're after, then today's Houston Texans were for you - and it was accomplished here in a record-setting manner.
The Texans will drag themselves out of Buffalo saddled by a 40-0 loss the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's Week 4 matchup. They will do so while surely acknowledging that the Bills are a true contender, and a program that has arrived.
And maybe or maybe not, first-year (and first-time) head coach David Culley will concede that his Texans are not even close to either destination.
Quarterback Davis Mills got off to a solid start to his NFL career last week in a loss against the Carolina Panthers, but this, a cynic would say, was a serious of backward steps.
His low-light: fumbling a slippery ball on the first drive of the game during the torrential rain, followed by an interception later in the first quarter... and a second toward the end of the half.
This deficit to Bills represents the most lopsided defeat in Texans franchise history.
The Houston Texans head into the break at the Buffalo Bills down 16-0 with little to be proud of on offense.
And it did not get better from there.
Mills finished 11 of 22 for 88 yards and a disastrous four interceptions. He did not get help from a ground game that saw Mark Ingram and David Johnson combine for 45 yards. He did not get help from a defense that collapsed, especially late, allowing 21 points in the final quarter.
Put it all together? This deficit to Bills represents the most lopsided defeat in Texans franchise history, surpassing a 45-7 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. And yes, the cynic would plow through the positives that this franchise has accomplished to note that "worst-ever'' is pretty bad.
And yes. This was pretty bad.
