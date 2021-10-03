October 3, 2021
Worst Loss Ever? Texans Crushed, 40-0, at Bills

Put it all together? This deficit to Bills represents the most lopsided defeat in Texans franchise history.
Author:

A cynic would not be able to resist: If it's lackluster offense and predictable play-calling you're after, then today's Houston Texans were for you - and it was accomplished here in a record-setting manner.

The Texans will drag themselves out of Buffalo saddled by a 40-0 loss the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's Week 4 matchup. They will do so while surely acknowledging that the Bills are a true contender, and a program that has arrived.

And maybe or maybe not, first-year (and first-time) head coach David Culley will concede that his Texans are not even close to either destination.

Quarterback Davis Mills got off to a solid start to his NFL career last week in a loss against the Carolina Panthers, but this, a cynic would say, was a serious of backward steps.

His low-light: fumbling a slippery ball on the first drive of the game during the torrential rain, followed by an interception later in the first quarter... and a second toward the end of the half.

And it did not get better from there.

Mills finished 11 of 22 for 88 yards and a disastrous four interceptions. He did not get help from a ground game that saw Mark Ingram and David Johnson combine for 45 yards. He did not get help from a defense that collapsed, especially late, allowing 21 points in the final quarter.

Put it all together? This deficit to Bills represents the most lopsided defeat in Texans franchise history, surpassing a 45-7 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. And yes, the cynic would plow through the positives that this franchise has accomplished to note that "worst-ever'' is pretty bad.

And yes. This was pretty bad.

READ MORE: Texans Lose Starting Lineman to Injury

