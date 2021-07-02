Do Houston Texans Have Worst Roster in NFL?

The current NFL rosters were recently ranked, and the Houston Texans made yet another dubious mark on the NFL landscape.

The fact that the Houston Texans' roster needs improvement is no surprise to anyone. There have been issues on both sides of the ball for some time, and former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien didn't do the club any favors by letting some of the best players on the roster leave, either by trades of his doing or by free agency.

In 2020, despite top play by the quarterback, the Houston Texans managed just four wins all season.

Since this is the time of the NFL offseason when lists and rankings reign supreme, let's look at one recently put together by Pro Football Focus through ESPN.

This time PFF ranked each team in the NFL by overall roster talent. The Houston Texans finished 32nd. PFF had this to say regarding the Texans' ranking:

32. Houston Texans

"Biggest strength: There are valid arguments to be made that Houston gave up too much to bring in left tackle Laremy Tunsil, considering the trade compensation and financial compensation that the move ultimately cost them. However, it’s hard to argue with his on-field performance. Tunsil has been excellent in pass protection for the Texans over the past two seasons. He has graded out in the 94th percentile of all offensive tackles in pass-blocking grade since 2019 on an offense that did him few favors schematically.

Biggest weakness: Houston’s defensive line ranked dead last in PFF overall grade as a unit (47.0) in 2020. And that was despite J.J. Watt earning an 85.4 overall grade on more than 1,000 defensive snaps. It’s hard to have much optimism surrounding this group with Shaq Lawson stepping in for Watt. The Texans will need younger players, such as Charles Omenihu and Ross Blacklock, to take big steps forward if their defensive line is to be anything other than the NFL’s worst such unit again this season.

X factor for 2021: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s career arc has been fascinating. He went from being a relatively successful three-year starter in Buffalo — he earned three consecutive grades of 75.0 or higher and led the Bills to their first playoff appearance in nearly two decades — to fluctuating roles between bridge starter and backup option. We’re projecting Taylor to be the short-term solution for the Texans — Deshaun Watson is facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior — and rookie draft pick Davis Mills will have to acclimate to life in the NFL. There’s always the chance that Taylor gets back to providing quality play as a starter with this potential new opportunity in Houston."

There's just not a lot here to be positive about. It's as if they threw a dart at the Houston Texans' weaknesses and decided to write about that one. There are many.

Most negative things written about the Houston Texans have focused on the defensive side of the ball, and rightfully so. But there are issues everywhere, including now, the quarterback position.

At the end of the day, when the sun goes down, The Houston Texans are likely destined to be bad. Period.

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? If so, please point it out to us, as we are desperate to chronicle the Texans’ positives.

