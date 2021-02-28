Would Deshaun Watson Really Stage A $20 Million Texans Sit-Out?

It has been suggested that the disgruntled Deshaun, who has not budged from his demand to be traded by a front office he believes betrayed him, might sit out the entirely of the 2021 NFL season.

The Houston Texans and star quarterback Deshaun Watson are about to engage in a $20 million game of Chicken.

It has been suggested that the disgruntled Deshaun, who has not budged from his demand to be traded by a front office he believes betrayed him, might sit out the entirely of the 2021 NFL season.

A player is actually within his CBA rights to do so ... but said player will also suffer the consequences of exercising that right.

Keeping in mind that so far, the Texans haven't budged, either, new GM Nick Caserio staying true to his original statement - “Organizationally, want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson. … We have zero interest in trading the player'' - a statement would be costly for all involved.

As detailed by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, a full-season Watson sit out would ...

*Mean a forfeiture of his $10.54 million base salary.

*Mean a forfeiture of his $5.4 million signing bonus.

*Mean fines for missing the team’s mandatory minicamp in June, ($93,085), fines for missing training camp ($1.7 million) and fines for missing preseason games ($1.86 million).

Grand total ... $20.213 million.

Additionally, if Watson skips 2021 with the Texans, his contract "tolls.'' That means it freezes and backs up a year, so his planned 2022 salary would not come until 2021 ... and his contractual commitment to Houston would back up, too.

READ MORE: Why Texans Should Trade Watson - NOW

Meanwhile, the Texans - who at some point, we've suggested, need to consider real alternatives here rather than stubbornness - would spend a season in limbo, without a star QB.

Does "principle'' matter more than $20 million? Deshaun Watson, at the moment, seems to be considering whether to find that out about himself.