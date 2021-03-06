Would Texans Trade Deshaun to Cardinals For Kyler?

The Arizona Cardinals already seemed interested in adding former Texans players

HOUSTON -- The Deshaun Watson-Houston Texans situation continues to worsen by the day. ... if only because it isn’t improving ... thus forcing the Texans to consider a trade.

Houston's 4-12 season could have been worse if not for the 25-year-old phenom lining up under center. Not only did Watson lead the NFL in passing yards, he broke Matt Schaub's passing touchdown record with 33 scores.

All that adds to Watson's massive asking price should general manager Nick Caserio make Watson available. If Houston sends Watson elsewhere, attention turns to the quarterback position.

Do they go for a proven talent or a younger option? Simple; do both.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain proposed a swap of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for Watson, thus reuniting the Pro Bowl quarterback with DeAndre Hopkins. Earlier this month, former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt agreed to terms on a two-year, $31 million deal with the Cardinals.

Arizona has proven to be all-in on fixing the quarterback position early. One season after drafting Josh Rosen with the No.10 pick, Keim doubled-dipped for the Oklahoma sensation at No.1. Rosen's rookie numbers weren't terrible, but the offensive line was one of the league's worst, forcing Arizona to become more mobile.

READ MORE: Texans Sign New Starter To O-Line

In two seasons, Murray has improved and perhaps is the next up-and-comer. He threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 2019. He also tacked on 544 yards and four touchdowns with his legs.

Murray expanded those numbers with 3,971 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions in 2020. He finished with a 94.3 rating on the year while also rushing for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. Arizona finished with a .500 record for the first time since 2016.

Kliff Kingsbury's high-tempo offense was expected to thrive with Murray. Much like the man under center, the one calling the plays has improved in two years as well. When Kingsbury was hired, the Cardinals were coming off a 3-13 season.

In two years, he's 13-18-1. Arizona's defense improved immensely finished 10th in the DVOA rankings for 2020.

Is this a good deal for Houston? For Murray alone? We think no. Although Keim would likely be able to save an extra first-round pick, it still would come with a multiple selections.

The second —and perhaps most important reason —does not lie in the hands of Watson, but rather Murray. As McClain points out, the Oakland Athletics still hold the rights to Murray in the MLB after selecting him 10th overall in 2018.

Should Murray be traded to Houston, what is stopping him from hanging up the helmet and picking up the glove?

READ MORE: Bears All-In On Texas Trade For Deshaun Watson - Report

Pricing also will matter, as Keim soon will have to pay top dollar on Watson's $156 million extension that runs through 2025. Currently, the Cardinals have $12.5 million in cap space, meaning that they'd need to restructure deals just to pay Watson's salary for 2021.

The Texans must be in the market for a quarterback in case of anything. With the release of Josh McCown, Watson is the only quarterback on the roster. He's not certain he'll be playing at all next season if he remains at NRG Drive.

Houston cannot settle for any deal that doesn't make them look somewhat smart for trading away a top-five quarterback. With Murray’s early success, plus several early selections, at least the rebuild would have a centerpiece to work with.

CONTINUE READING: Houston Texans Cap Casualties? The Next Moves