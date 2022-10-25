Skip to main content

Wounded Texans: Lovie Smith Will Wait To Provide Injury Updates

Amid their 38-20 defeat to the Raiders, the Houston Texans lost a pair of significant players to injuries on Sunday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans could be without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the next few games. Collins sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and his status for Sunday's AFC South game against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans appears unlikely.

With a potential void to fill in Collins' absence, the Texans have signed wideout Tyron Johnson, as first reported by Texans Daily

Collins wasn't the only significant player the Texans lost due to injury at Allegiant Stadium. 

Early in the first quarter, veteran defensive lineman Maliek Collins sustained a chest injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. And late in the second half, rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green went down with a shoulder injury.

"Nico’s position, he has become more and more of what we are doing offensively," coach Lovie Smith said. "That production has been important for some of the growth we’ve made offensively." 

"Maliek, he’s our three-technique. Playing without him hurt us a lot. You can trace some of the problems we had yesterday [Sunday] to a player like that not being out there."

The loss of Maliek will further hinder Houston's production on the defensive line. Prior to the game, the Texans had placed Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve after he suffered a calf injury in practice last week.

Smith said the team will wait until Wednesday before providing an update on each individual player who sustained injuries against the Raiders.

"If a guy goes down, it’s not a good thing," Smith said. "We had some injuries in the game. When we get to Wednesday, I’ll talk more about injuries then. I think that’s probably fair."

