Texans' Hope? Young Players Thrive Late Against Rams

The only positive to come out of the Houston Texans' Sunday afternoon loss were the performances of their youngsters.

A visibly demoralized Houston Texans team lost their seventh straight game on Sunday, this time falling 38-22 at the hands of the LA Rams.

Were there any positives to come from this? Well, if you put on the blinders and forget the overall team performance and instead focus on the individuals, then yes there are. You just have to look really really hard.

Namely at the late performances of some of the younger players.

Rookie wide receiver Nico Collins had another decent outing finishing with four receptions on as many targets for 55 yards including a long of 26 yards.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie Brevin Jordan made his NFL debut at tight end and showed flashes of what could be to come toward the end of the game. His total of 41 receiving yards was fourth-most on the team and included a nine-yard touchdown reception from fellow rookie Davis Mills.

Speaking of Mills, is was a lopsided performance.

There's nothing yet to lead anybody to believe he can be a franchise QB for this or any other team as of yet, but his final four drives showed a resilience that his teammates have often praised. Aided by a sleeping Rams defense in a 38-0 blowout, Mills passed for 219 yards, two touchdowns, and rushed for a two-point conversion during those final four drives.

Perhaps if offensive coordinator Tim Kelly can unshackle this Texans offense and pick up their pace more often, as well as trusting more in Mills as he did that fourth quarter, the rookie could still be in with a shot of more starts...

In total, Mills finished with 310 passing yards, two TDs, one interception, and a QB rating of 106.3.

Elsewhere on offense, second-year running back Scottie Phillips finally got his shot having been crowded out of this offense up until this week, taking advantage of Mark Ingram's trade to the New Orleans Saints. It wasn't a mind-blowing performance from the former undrafted free agent, but he wasn't helped by the poor offensive line play nor the playcalling.

Still, he had five carries for 11 yards and a further nine yards receiving on two receptions. Which for this historically poor rushing offense, is surprisingly not terrible.

On defense, second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard continued to impress with his seventh sack of the season (sixth in the last four games), a defended pass, and a tackle for loss.

In these situations where the team as a whole is playing so consistently badly, the only way to remain vaguely optimistic is to focus on any individual bright spots. This is especially the case for a veteran lead team that will be looking for a few younger players to build this team around in the next few years.

Yes, this was another disappointing and hard-to-watch loss - but Greenard, Collins and Jordan at the very least showed up.