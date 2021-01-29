'Zero Dark 4': Does Texans' Bold Statement Mean No Watson Trade?

The Houston Texans make clear their position on Deshaun Watson, but what does it mean going forward?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans made a bold statement on Friday about their star quarterback and the chaos surrounding the organization.

Before taking questions at the introductory press conference of new head coach David Culley, the team's new general manager Nick Caserio came out strong on the situation with Deshaun Watson.

"Organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said. "He's had a great impact on this organization. A great impact on a lot of people. A great impact on this team and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him this spring once we get started. "

Caserio would finish his remarks with the boldest comment yet from someone involved in the Watson trade drama.

"We have zero interest in trading the player," he said. "We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him this spring."

Caserio was bold, but was it bold enough?

The Texans have zero interest in trading Watson while Watson seemingly has zero interest in being on the Texans. The team can work to change Watson's mind and Caserio explained they intend to do that.

When asked how they will salvage the relationship, Caserio explained his plan.

"The best way that you handle relationships is to communicate and be honest and be forthright," he said.

So, in other words, a critic might say, the opposite of how the team previously treated Watson. It might be too little, too late, however.

Caserio didn't acknowledge the possibility of listening to offers or discussing the potential for a trade. He may prefer to keep that stance private, but when there are reports almost half the NFL has called on Watson, it is disingenuous to live only in the now.

New coach David Culley was concise in his talk on expectations for Watson's this fall.

Said Culley: "He is a Houston Texan. I want him to be a Houston Texan. And the reason I am in this position today is because I knew he's going to be a Houston Texan."

Translation: Culley came here believing he'll be coaching one of the best players in the NFL in Deshaun Watson.