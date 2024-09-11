One Key Takeaway From Texans' Win Over Colts
The Houston Texans had a successful Week 1 trip to Indianapolis, taking down the Colts in a tight 29-27 victory. They opened up their 2024 campaign -- which many believe could be a Super Bowl-level season for the Texans.
With C.J. Stroud entering his second season, it's no surprise the Texans are so highly regarded. He's set for superstardom following an elite rookie campaign. However, the main takeaway from Week 1 wasn't the play of the star quarterback -- but rather the help he received from a newcomer.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin looked at one thing learned from each of the 32 NFL teams across the league with the return of football, citing Houston's key takeaway being the impact running back Joe Mixon added.
"C.J. Stroud's run support is much improved," Benjamin wrote. "It wasn't just the numbers, but the eye test. Joe Mixon showcased smooth vision and movement as a surprise 150-yard workhorse in his Texans debut."
Adding wide receiver to an already-stacked room with Nico Collins and Tank Dell gave Stroud an elite set of weapons, but Mixon being able to add a consistent ground game might be what truly unlocks a powerful offense.
Mixon finished his Texans debut with 149 yards and a touchdown score on 30 carries. He helped Houston control the game offensively. The Texans absolutely dominated the time of possession -- spending 40 minutes with the ball compared to the Colts' 20 minutes with the ball.
Mixon was essential to Houston being able to dominate the time of possession, which proved crucial as the Texans only defeated the Colts by two points. indianapolis proved capable of moving the ball and scoring on big plays, so keeping the ball out of their hands helped a great deal.
What Benjamin wrote was also a compliment to the guys up front. The offensive line helped make Mixon's performance possible.
Whether or not the team can replicate its success in the run game will be seen in a Week 2 game vs. the Chicago Bears.
