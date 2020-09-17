SI.com
Texans Injury Report: Linebacker Depth Takes A Hit

Anthony R Wood

With the Houston Texans preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson later this week, depth on defense will prove crucial ... and this aspect of the roster has just taken a hit.

Limited

Peter Kalambayi, LB

J.J. Watt, DE

Tytus Howard, OT

Duke Johnson, RB

Brandin Cooks, WR

Full

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Jonathan Greenard, OLB

Linebacker Peter Kalambayi has been added as limited with a hamstring injury. This is not the news the club will have wanted with fellow backup linebacker Dylan Cole yet to make his 2020 debut after sustaining an ACL injury in Week 12 last season.

On the plus side, Greenard remaining a full participant after an injury-hampered rookie preseason is a positive development for a defense that could use a new addition to their pass-rushing corps.

The return of Gillaspia should help running back David Johnson who had a positive first game for the Texans last week, by adding that extra blocker in his path. The full-back will also be a welcome return for an offense that struggled in protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson last week.

READ MORE: Texans WR Brandin Cooks on the 'Upswing' For NFL Week 2

Cooks being listed as limited is no surprise given that he was a game-time decision in Week 1 after suffering from a quad injury. 

Meanwhile, Watt has been managing his reps carefully for some time now and therefore his presence on the report is nothing unexpected.

The reason for Howard's inclusion is unknown. He did suffer a torn meniscus which cut short his rookie campaign in 2019, so it stands to reason they may simply be ensuring they don't overwork the youngster.

READ MORE: Texans Injury Update: RB Duke Johnson 'Long-Shot' Status

Last but not least, Duke Johnson was hit with a sprained ankle in their Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and so the very fact he can practice at all is somewhat of a surprise.

