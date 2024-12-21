Texans Safety Jimmy Ward Leaves Game vs Chiefs With Foot Injury
In a critical blow to the Houston Texans' secondary, veteran safety Jimmy Ward was carted off the field during the second quarter of today’s game with a foot injury.
The Texans has officially been dowgraded to out for the rest of the game.
Ward, who signed with the Houston during the offseason, was expected to bring stability and leadership to a young defensive unit. His presence has been instrumental in anchoring a secondary especially in the absence of injured safety Jalen Pitre.
The injury occurred during a routine defensive play, with Ward visibly in pain as medical staff attended to him on the field. After a brief evaluation on the sideline, Ward was taken to the locker room on a cart, a concerning sight for both his teammates and the Texans’ fan base.
The Texans will need to lean on backup defender Miles Wright to fill the void of Ward's absence.
