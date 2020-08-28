Teague's Take: Are The Titans Catching Up With The Texans?

Are the Tennessee Titans catching up with the Houston Texans? This week on the Teague’s Take Podcast with Former Alabama and NFL safety George Teague, we kicked around the idea that the defending AFC South champs - perennial champs, really - are going to get a push from the Titans in 2020.

“The Titans, with Derrick Henry and all the play-action, I think pushes them ahead of everyone (in the division),'' said Teague, who is also concerned that Houston might struggle to make up for the trade-away of DeAndre Hopkins.