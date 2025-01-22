Why The Houston Texans Must Consider This Star Lineman In The NFL Draft
With the Houston Texans' 2024-25 season in the books, it's now time for the front office to shift their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of the biggest needs heading into the offseason that was prevalent in the team's divisional round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was the offensive line. Quarterback CJ Stroud was sacked a total of eight times in the contest, along with 52 sacks the regular season, which was the second most behind Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams.
However, there is one NFL prospect that shot up many draft analysts' boards over the course of the 2024 college football season. Missouri's start right tackle Armand Membou quickly became a household name for the Tigers this season due to his impressive play in 2024. In his 410 pass blocking snaps this season, Membou did not give up a single sack, while also posting a 85.4 pass blocking grade, according to PFF.
NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler recently gave high praise to the young talent, claiming that he looks like a first-round player.
While Tytus Howard spent most of the 2024 season as the team's right tackle, he was eventually moved inside to right guard in Week 15. Former second-round pick Blake Fischer took over the right tackle position, but it's clear that Houston must prioritize the front line in the upcoming draft. Membou was strictly a tackle at Missouri, but his smooth footwork and excellent play in pass protection will allow him to play wherever on the offensive line.
In addition to Membou's potential, selecting a young offensive tackle could be benefical for the team in the long run. Star left tackle Lamery Tunsil is 30-years-old, which calls into question how much juice he has left in the tank. Membou, on the other hand, is only 20-years-old. This likely means that he will have more room to grow in the future, and potentially become a cornerstone tackle at the next level.