Why the Houston Texans Should Target This Michigan Star in 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2024-25 officially over, it's now time to look at the first steps of the Houston Texans' upcoming offseason.
The Texans possess the No. 25 pick in the draft, which could be used to bolster the trenches. However, while many analysts believe that Houston may select and offensive tackle or guard, general manager Nick Caserio must look into Michigan's star defensive tackle, Kenneth Grant.
Grant may have been overshadowed over throughout his time at Michigan by projected top-10 pick Mason Graham, but the film tells a different story. At 6-foot-3, 339 lbs, Grant is a complete disruptor in the pass and run game from the interior of the defensive line. He displayed his ability to overpower opposing lineman with his size and strength, even when facing a double team.
There are, however, some concerns with Grant's game. While he does possess massive strength, the 21-year-old lacks explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. In addition to his "get-off", NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein mentioned in his scouting report that Grant must prove to be more consistent to be more than an average starter.
"He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease," said Zierlein in his scouting report on Grant. "He had some sack production in college, but it might not translate to the league. He’s expected to be a monster tester but needs to prove he can become a more consistently dominant force to be more than an average starter."
When looking at how Grant would fit into the Texans' defense, the former Michigan standout could easily become an impact player day one. While head coach DeMeco Ryans' starting eleven is riddled with young, talented players, Houston still needs to address the interior defensive line.
Grant would immediately fill that void if Caserio decides to select him at pick No. 25. He has the potential to be a valuable nose tackle at the next level if he can put it all together, which could help the Texans' run defense.
