Roll Call: The Complete 2022 Draft Class

Beginning with first-round pick Treylon Burks and ending with sixth-round linebacker Chance Campbell, nine players were added to the roster over the three-day selection process.

NASHVILLE – General manager Jon Robinson used three trades to turn seven selections into nine during the course of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The result was the Tennessee Titans’ largest draft class in five years. The last time they made that many was 2017, Robinson’s second year on the job.

The Titans made at least one pick in every round except the final one, the seventh. The last time they had a choice in each of the first six rounds was 2019, a monumental class of six total choices (one in each of the first six rounds) that yielded two Pro Bowlers, Jeffery Simmons and A.J. Brown, and three other current starters, Nate Davis, Amani Hooker and David Long. Brown, of course, is no longer with the team, having been dealt to Philadelphia on Thursday in the first of the weekend’s deals.

This time they made multiple picks in three rounds, including the sixth, which produced their final two selections. One of those was Nashville native Theo Jackson, a defensive back out of the University of Tennessee.

Their nine choices included six players on offense, including their potential quarterback of the future, third-round choice Malik Willis.

“I don’t know that we set out to say, ‘Hey, we need to take X amount of picks or we needed to take this pick and turn it into that,” Robinson said. “It just kind of manifested itself organically. … But it’s always good when you can have extra guys, especially on a day like Saturday when the guys we took we feel really good about coming in, carving out a role on the team and competing.”

Here is the complete Tennessee Titans 2022 draft class: