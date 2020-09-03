Predicting the Titans' 53-Man Roster

NASHVILLE – It has been an offseason unlike any other in the NFL, but Saturday will a day identical to one that takes place every year. Every team must reduce its roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

“Guys put a lot into to what we're doing each and every day,” Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “So, it is a difficult time, not only for coaches, but players as well. They're in the locker room together. They're in meeting rooms together. They eat together and everybody understands it's this time of the year and when we get to Saturday.