SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Predicting the Titans' 53-Man Roster

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – It has been an offseason unlike any other in the NFL, but Saturday will a day identical to one that takes place every year. Every team must reduce its roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

“Guys put a lot into to what we're doing each and every day,” Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “So, it is a difficult time, not only for coaches, but players as well. They're in the locker room together. They're in meeting rooms together. They eat together and everybody understands it's this time of the year and when we get to Saturday.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Center Stage+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Sign Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

The longtime member of the Patriots becomes Tennessee's fifth placekicker in the last year.

David Boclair

Beasley Shows Signs of Progress

Free agent outside linebacker gets one-on-one, on-field instruction from coach Mike Vrabel on Thursday.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 11 Days

From 1999 thorugh Jeff Fisher's final season as coach (1999), the Titans racked up 11 safeties, most in the NFL during that time.

David Boclair

Rookie Running Back Looks to Measure Up

Darrynton Evans has used speed, attention to detail to overcome size disadvantage at other levels of football.

Mike Hogan

Veteran DB Added as Mandatory Cuts Draw Near

Safety Doug Middleton looks like a candidate for 2020's expanded practice squad.

David Boclair

Ryan's New Coach Already Knows Him Well

Joe Judge eager to add the experienced, versatile cornerback to the New York Giants' defensive backfield.

David Boclair

Highlights, Lowlights From Titans Camp

As the 2020 NFL season draws near, we take a look at some of the good and bad we saw from the Tennessee Titans.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 12 Days

Linebacker Keith Bulluck was often around the ball, which helped him recover 12 fumbles in 10 seasons.

David Boclair

Predicting Every NFL's Team's 2020 NFL Record

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/09/02/every-team-season-record-predictions?fbclid=IwAR1lmoUiqO2eUQNGFozYNiWS3Ld8ubL9XvWbMfxI-dT2tXjAZl40-Wrt-is

David Boclair

NFL End Zones to Feature Social Justice Messages

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/09/01/nfl-end-zone-social-justice-slogans-end-racism

David Boclair