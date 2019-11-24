Titan
Titans-Jaguars inactives

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Delanie Walker will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury.

The Pro Bowl tight end is one of the seven Tennessee Titans listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Walker practiced on a limited basis throughout the week but ultimately was deemed not ready to resume his season. In seven appearances, his has 21 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

He is easily the most notable of the Titans’ inactives, a group that includes outside linebacker Sharif Finch and offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, the only Tennessee player who has been inactive for every game in 2019.

Among those who will be in uniform is running back Khari Blasingame, an undrafted rookie who was signed off Minnesota’s practice squad last week. Blasingame is set to make his NFL debut.

The Titans-Jaguars inactives:

Tennessee: Delanie Walker, TE; Kevin Pamphile, OL; Sharif Finch, OLB; Cody Hollister, WR; Tye Smith, CB; Hroniss Grasu, OL; and Matt Dickerson, DL.

Jacksonville: C.J. Board, WR; Seth DeValve, TE; Joshua Dobbs, QB; Tyler Ervin, RB; Tae Hayes, DB; Will Richardson, OL; Brandon Thomas, G.

