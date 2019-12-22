Ryan Had Up-Close View of NFL History

NASHVILLE – Michael Thomas broke the NFL record for receptions in a season when he collected 12 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Logan Ryan believed the New Orleans Saints wide receiver should have had one more.

Ryan, the Tennessee Titans cornerback, thought he had forced and recovered a fumble early in the third quarter but officials on the field ruled the play an incomplete pass. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel challenged the call, but officials ruled the video did not show that either player ever had possession of the ball before it ended up on the ground. So, there was no reversal.

Without the turnover, Tennessee’s defense could not stem the tide of the Saints’ offense, which scored touchdowns on four of five possessions beginning late in the second quarter. The Titans fell behind by 10 points seven plays after Ryan’s would-be fumble recovery and eventually lost by that margin, 38-28, in their final home game of the season.

“I don’t understand the ruling,” Ryan said. “… It’s all up to them. It’s out of my control. Just make it tough on him, and that’s what we did.”

Thomas, a fourth-year player out of Ohio State, came into the game with 133 receptions for the season. That already was the fourth-highest total in league history and 10 shy of Marvin Harrison’s record of 143 set in 2002.

Quarterback Drew Brees threw it 17 times to Thomas, who ended up with 12 receptions, which was at least twice as many as any player on either team. Thomas also had a game-high 136 receiving yards and his 2-yard touchdown reception with 2:10 to play capped the scoring and put the game out of reach. The record-breaking catch came earlier in the fourth quarter.

Ryan, the Titans’ best cornerback this season, had a front-row seat to most of it. The Pro Bowl alternate was credited with seven tackles and, of course, one pass defensed.

“Great challenge. Great player,” Ryan said. “Competitive. He fights for every catch. Plays every play. Hats off to him. We found ourselves matched up a lot and did a good job [against each other]. I made some [plays]. He made some. It was a good battle.

“I wish that the one would have been ruled a fumble or an interception, or interception-fumble-fumble recovery, that would have been great. But that’s how it falls, man. I just wanted to make it tough on him.”

A little too tough on one play, as it turned out.