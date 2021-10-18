    • October 18, 2021
    Josh Reynolds, Matt Breida, A.J. Epenesa

    Titans-Bills Inactives

    Tennessee (3-2) hosts Buffalo (4-1) in a Monday Night Football matchup at Nissan Stadium.
    NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Monday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (3-2) and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium:

    TENNESSEE: WR Josh Reynolds, ILB Monty Rice, WR Chester Rogers, RB Mekhi Sargent and OLB John Simon.

    BUFFALO: RB Matt Breida, DE A.J. Espeneza, T Tommy Doyle, DT Vernon Butler and DE Boogie Basham.

    Of note:

    • Reynolds was not on the injury report this week but is inactive for the third time this season. In three appearances, he has seven receptions for 67 yards.

    • Wide receivers A.J. Brown and Chester Rogers, fullback Khari Blasingame and running back Jeremy McNichols were classified as questionable, but all four will be in uniform.

    • With Brown, Rogers, Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson, the Titans will have their top four wide receivers in uniform and available for the first time this season. Johnson missed the first four games. Jones missed the last two, and Brown missed one along the way.

    • Outside linebacker Bud Dupree will play for the third time this season. The last time he was dressed for a game was in Week 3 against Indianapolis, but he was available that day only on an emergency basis and did not see the field.

    • Fullback Tory Carter was named a standard elevation from the practice squad and is in the lineup. With Blasingame also dressing, the Titans will have two fullbacks available and some insurance in the event that Blasingame cannot finish the contest. Carter automatically will revert to the practice squad on Tuesday.

