Titans-Bills Inactives

Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports

Kristian Fulton's injury gives cornerback Caleb Farley a chance to make his second career start. Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones will get reacquainted with his former team.

These are the inactive players for Monday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (0-1) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) at Highmark Stadium (6:15 p.m., CDT, ESPN):

Tennessee: RB Julius Chestnut, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Dontrell Hilliard, OL Jamarco Jones and OLB Derrek Tuszka.

Buffalo: WR Gabe Davis, T Tommy Doyle, CB Cam Lewis, DT Ed Oliver, DT Tim Settle, LB Baylon Spector and TE Tommy Sweeney.

OF NOTE

• Caleb Farley will start at cornerback in place of the injured Fulton. It will be the second career start for the 2021 first-round pick. His first came in Week 6 last season – against Buffalo. Farley made two tackles in that game and played 28 snaps on defense before he sustained a season-ending knee injury.

• Wide receiver Josh Gordon was designated a gameday addition from the practice squad and will make his Titans’ debut in this one. He gives Tennessee one more wide receiver than it had in uniform last Sunday and provides insurance in the event that Kyle Philips, slowed during the week with a shoulder injury, is unable to finish the contest.

• The Bills will be without two of their top four defensive tackles, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle, because of injury. The means Tennessee’s offensive line should expect to see plenty of former Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, who signed with the Bills this year after one season in Carolina. Jones had three tackles in his Buffalo debut last week.

• Buffalo also won’t have wide receiver Gabe Davis, who averaged 22.0 yards on four receptions in the opener. Davis accounted for two of the Buffalo offense’s three biggest gains (47 and 26 yards) and scored his team’s first touchdown last week. 

