Titans-Bengals Inactives

Rashaan Evans is among those who were benched for Saturday's AFC divisional playoff contest at Nissan Stadium.

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium:

Tennessee: ILB Rashaan Evans, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DL Larrell Murchison, OL Dillon Radunz, OLB Derick Roberson and DL Teair Tart.

Cincinnati: CB Vernon Hargreaves III, WR Trenton Irwin, T Fred Johnson , WR Stanley Morgan, DE Wyatt Ray, HB Trayveon Williams,

Of note

• For the second game in a row, one of the Titans’ starting inside linebackers coming into the season is inactive. This time it is Rashaan Evans. Jayon Brown got bumped against Houston in Week 18 but his prowess as a pass defender makes him more useful against the Benagls.

• Defensive lineman Teair Tart was the only Titans player listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. With him out of action, Kevin Strong, who was signed to the active roster off the practice squad prior to the final game of the regular season, is in the lineup once again.

• With Fitzpatrick and Radunz inactive, cornerback Elijah Molden and wide receiver Racey McMath are the only members of Tennessee’s 2021 draft class to be in uniform for this game. Cornerback Caleb Farley, outside linebacker Rashad Weaver and inside linebacker Monty Rice are on injured reserve. Safety Brady Breeze no longer is with the team.

• The Titans also are without cornerback Greg Mabin, who was placed on the Reserve—COVID-19 list this week and is unavailable. Mabin was one of 18 players on the active roster at the start of the week who had never appeared in an NFL playoff game. His postseason debut will have to wait at least a week.

