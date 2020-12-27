NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Titans-Packers Inactives

For the second straight game, second-round draft pick Kristian Fulton is a healthy scratch for the Titans.
Kristian Fulton figured he would return to action last week. He did not.

Well, maybe next week.

For the second week in a row, the rookie cornerback is one of the Tennessee Titans’ actives. In this case, he will sit out the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers, who lead the NFL in passing touchdowns. Cold temperatures and heavy snow at Lambeau Field make it likely that both teams will have to rely heavily on the run.

Without Fulton, the Titans will rely on a largely veteran group of cornerbacks that includes Malcolm Butler, Adoreé Jackson, Desmond King and Tye Smith.

The second-round pick out of LSU played in five of the Titans’ first six contests and was a starter for two. He was credited with 15 sacks, one interception and one sack. The only game he missed in that stretch was because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Then, a knee injury sent him to injured reserve and kept him out of action for seven consecutive games. He was returned to the active roster on Dec. 15. It is coaches’ decisions that have kept him out of action since.

The complete list of Titans’ and Packers’ inactives for Sunday:

Tennessee: RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Kristian Fulton, DL Larrell Murchison, CB Kareem Orr, RB Senorise Perry and OLB Derick Roberson,

Green Bay: LB Jonathan Garvin, QB Jordan Love, S Will Redmond, DL Anthony Rush, TE Jace Sternberger, G Simon Stepaniak and RB Jamaal Williams.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) walks to the next drill during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
