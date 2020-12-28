NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans at Packers: Live Updates, Analysis

It is a matchup of first-place teams and it will take place in cold, snowy conditions at Lambeau Field.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

If the Tennessee Titans want to secure a playoff berth before the final week of the regular season, they will have to do it on their own.

The Titans (10-4) had two chances to punch their postseason ticket prior to kickoff of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers (11-3) at Lambeau Field. Neither came through. The Miami Dolphins pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday and the Baltimore Ravens cruised to a victory over the New York Giants early Sunday. Had either one of those contests turned out differently, Tennessee would be assured of its third playoff appearance in four years.

As it is, a victory is required, or the postseason pursuit will continue until next week. So, the Titans have decided to think like it’s the postseason.

“We’re trying to go up to win a football game in what we would feel like is a road playoff game,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “That's been our mindset and our mentality throughout the week.”

TOP STORYLINES

• Weather will be the most-discussed aspect of this game. At kickoff, the temperature will be well below freezing and snow has been falling since the middle of the afternoon.

• Because of Indianapolis’ loss to Pittsburgh earlier in the day, there is more than just a playoff berth at stake for the Titans. Now, they also can clinch the AFC South with a victory. The last time Tennessee won the division was 2008.

• Derrick Henry enters the contest 321 yards shy of 2,000 for the season. It would take an unreal effort to get there in this one. But can he get close enough to make it worthwhile to try next week? 

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans won the coin toss and deferred their option until the second half.

Stephen Gostkowski sends the opening kickoff out of bounds, which gives the ball to Green Bay at the 40.

(9:59) The Packers make it look easy on their opening possession. Aaron Rodgers goes 5-5 for 40 yards capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. Mason Crosby misses the PAT to the left. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 60 yards, 5:05. GREEN BAY 6, TENNESSEE 0

That is the fifth time this season the Titans have allowed the opponent to score on its opening possession. They lost three of the first four.

(6:00) Four of the first six Titans’ plays are Derrick Henry runs, for 12 yards. The drive stalls at the Green Bay 32 with back-to-back incomplete passes to tight ends Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser.

(5:55) Rather than attempt a 50-yard field goal in the snow, coach Mike Vrabel elects to punt. Brett Kern puts it into the end zone for a touchback.

Players warm up at Lambeau Field before game between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.
Game Day

Titans at Packers: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) walks to the next drill during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Titans-Packers Inactives

Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Two Front Office Staffers Seen as GM Candidates

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) throws the ball into the crowd after his touchdown during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Brown Says His Touchdown Toss is Retired

Fireworks erupt as the Green Bay Packers take the field before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
News

Titans, Packers Among Offenses Thriving in Quiet Stadiums

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.
News

Know the Foe: Five Questions With the Packers

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Brooks Reed (50) during training camp practice at State Farm Stadium.
GM Report

Another Outside Linebacker Tapped for Gameday Roster Spot

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Gruden Says Mariota Proved Something in Raiders' Debut

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Inside the AFC South: Need to be Re-Signed