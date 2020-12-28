Titans at Packers: Live Updates, Analysis

It is a matchup of first-place teams and it will take place in cold, snowy conditions at Lambeau Field.

If the Tennessee Titans want to secure a playoff berth before the final week of the regular season, they will have to do it on their own.

The Titans (10-4) had two chances to punch their postseason ticket prior to kickoff of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers (11-3) at Lambeau Field. Neither came through. The Miami Dolphins pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday and the Baltimore Ravens cruised to a victory over the New York Giants early Sunday. Had either one of those contests turned out differently, Tennessee would be assured of its third playoff appearance in four years.

As it is, a victory is required, or the postseason pursuit will continue until next week. So, the Titans have decided to think like it’s the postseason.

“We’re trying to go up to win a football game in what we would feel like is a road playoff game,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “That's been our mindset and our mentality throughout the week.”

TOP STORYLINES

• Weather will be the most-discussed aspect of this game. At kickoff, the temperature will be well below freezing and snow has been falling since the middle of the afternoon.

• Because of Indianapolis’ loss to Pittsburgh earlier in the day, there is more than just a playoff berth at stake for the Titans. Now, they also can clinch the AFC South with a victory. The last time Tennessee won the division was 2008.

• Derrick Henry enters the contest 321 yards shy of 2,000 for the season. It would take an unreal effort to get there in this one. But can he get close enough to make it worthwhile to try next week?

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans won the coin toss and deferred their option until the second half.

Stephen Gostkowski sends the opening kickoff out of bounds, which gives the ball to Green Bay at the 40.

(9:59) The Packers make it look easy on their opening possession. Aaron Rodgers goes 5-5 for 40 yards capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. Mason Crosby misses the PAT to the left. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 60 yards, 5:05. GREEN BAY 6, TENNESSEE 0

That is the fifth time this season the Titans have allowed the opponent to score on its opening possession. They lost three of the first four.

(6:00) Four of the first six Titans’ plays are Derrick Henry runs, for 12 yards. The drive stalls at the Green Bay 32 with back-to-back incomplete passes to tight ends Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser.

(5:55) Rather than attempt a 50-yard field goal in the snow, coach Mike Vrabel elects to punt. Brett Kern puts it into the end zone for a touchback.