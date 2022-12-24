Titans-Texans Inactives

Tennessee gets a couple of players back from concussions but is short on offensive linemen for the Week 16 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

NASHVILLE —Here are the inactives for Saturday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (7-7) and the Houston Texans (1-12-1) at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee: ILB Dylan Cole, DL Mario Edwards, CB Kristian Fulton, S Amani Hooker, DB John Reid, QB Ryan Tannehill and DB Josh Thompson.

Houston: DL Mario Addison, QB Kyle Allen, WR Nico Collins, DB Cobi Francis, OL Kenyon Green and TE O.J. Howard.

Of note:

• With Ryan Tannehill sidelined by an ankle injury, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his third start this season for Tennessee. He is 1-1 with a victory over Houston.

• Wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Tre Avery returned to Tennessee’s lineup. Each missed the previous two games with concussions.

• Avery's return is important because Kristian Fulton will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury, and Terrance Mitchell was placed on injured reserve this week.

• The Titans placed two starters from their offensive line – center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis – ahead of the contest. Two other starters, left guard Aaron Brewer and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere were questionable with injuries of their own.

• Compounding the issues on the offensive line, tackle Le’Raven Clark was added to the injury report Saturday morning. He was given a “questionable” designation.

• Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham returns to the Titans' defense after having missed the previous six games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury. He will face his former team for the second time. Last season, he made nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, in a victory over the Texans during the final game of the regular season.