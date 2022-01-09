Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Titans-Texans Inactives
Player(s)
Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Kendall Lamm, Jayon Brown

Titans-Texans Inactives

Defensive linemen Teair Tart and Naquan Jones were ruled out on Friday. Jayon Brown is the odd man out of a crowded inside linebacker group.

Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports

Defensive linemen Teair Tart and Naquan Jones were ruled out on Friday. Jayon Brown is the odd man out of a crowded inside linebacker group.

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium:

Tennessee: ILB Jayon Brown, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DL Naquan Jones, T Kendall Lamm, CB Greg Mabin, OLB Derick Roberson and DL Teair Tart.

Houston: TE Jordan Akins, DL Rondell Carter, WR Chris Conley, DL Jaleel Johnson, DL Derek Rivers, DL Chris Smith and QB Deshaun Watson.

Read More

OF NOTE

• There were a lot of questions during the week abut how the Titans would find playing time for all of their inside linebackers now that Zach Cunningham, David Long, Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown are now all healthy and available. Now, it’s clear – they can’t. Brown is out after having gone from a starter for five games (Nov. 7-Dec. 12) to a backup.

• Lamm missed the last two games because he was on the Reserve—COVID-19 list and was limited at practice much of the week leading into this game. With him out of action, rookie Dillon Radunz once again will be the backup tackle and will step in should something happen to either Taylor Lewan or David Quessenberry.

• With Tart and Jones out, Kevin Strong was signed off the practice squad and will get his most extensive playing time yet. He appeared in four of the last five games as a gameday activation from the practice squad but averaged fewer than nine snaps per outing.

• Fitzpatrick is inactive for the second time since he made his NFL debut on Nov. 14 (he also missed two games while on the COVID list).

General view inside NRG Stadium before a game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots.
Game Day

Titans-Texans Inactives

38 seconds ago
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) signals during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
News

Introduction to Another Rookie Quarterback Awaits

18 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) carries the ball during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Cut Running Back, Wait to Bring Back Henry

21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) tackle Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) just after he crosses out of the end zone during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Run Defense Aims to Finish as NFL's Best

Jan 7, 2022
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (90) celebrates a sack of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
News

Friday Injury Report: Two D-Linemen Ruled Out

Jan 7, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.
News

Passing Game has Become a Model of Efficiency

Jan 6, 2022
Toronto Argonauts head coach Bart Andrus listens to quarterback Kerry Joseph during the morning workout at the Argonauts training camp at the University of Toronto Mississauga Campus.
News

Former Titans Assistant Named USFL Head Coach

Jan 6, 2022
Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) celebrant's ages sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Thursday Injury Report: Two Defensive Lineman Added

Jan 6, 2022