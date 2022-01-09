Titans-Texans Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium:

Tennessee: ILB Jayon Brown, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DL Naquan Jones, T Kendall Lamm, CB Greg Mabin, OLB Derick Roberson and DL Teair Tart.

Houston: TE Jordan Akins, DL Rondell Carter, WR Chris Conley, DL Jaleel Johnson, DL Derek Rivers, DL Chris Smith and QB Deshaun Watson.

OF NOTE

• There were a lot of questions during the week abut how the Titans would find playing time for all of their inside linebackers now that Zach Cunningham, David Long, Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown are now all healthy and available. Now, it’s clear – they can’t. Brown is out after having gone from a starter for five games (Nov. 7-Dec. 12) to a backup.

• Lamm missed the last two games because he was on the Reserve—COVID-19 list and was limited at practice much of the week leading into this game. With him out of action, rookie Dillon Radunz once again will be the backup tackle and will step in should something happen to either Taylor Lewan or David Quessenberry.

• With Tart and Jones out, Kevin Strong was signed off the practice squad and will get his most extensive playing time yet. He appeared in four of the last five games as a gameday activation from the practice squad but averaged fewer than nine snaps per outing.

• Fitzpatrick is inactive for the second time since he made his NFL debut on Nov. 14 (he also missed two games while on the COVID list).