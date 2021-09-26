September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

A.J. Brown Injured Early Against Colts

The Tennessee Titans' Pro Bowl wide receiver hurt a hamstring in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Titans are without starting wide receiver A.J. Brown, who left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter due to a hamstring strain.

The team said his return was questionable, but Brown watched Tennessee's third offensive possession and did not have his helmet with him.

It was unclear exactly when 2020 Pro Bowler sustained the injury, but it might have occurred on the Titans’ second series, when he appeared to pull up on a long pass down the right sideline. He was not in the game when the Titans scored the game's first touchdown several plays later.

Brown was on the injury report all week with a knee issue. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's workout and a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Through two games, he was the Titans' leading receiver with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Brown had hoped to bounce back from a tough outing in Week 2 against Seattle, when he caught just three of the nine passes thrown in his direction. Brown dropped a couple of passes in that contest.

With Brown out of the game, the Titans have Julio Jones, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cam Batson available at wide receiver. Jones, Westbrook-Ikhine and Rogers all caught passes in the first quarter. Rogers' 6-yard touchdown catch gave Tennessee a 7-0 lead.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before their against the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

A.J. Brown Injured Early Against the Indianapolis Colts

44 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field to face the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Titans-Colts: Live Updates, Analysis

1 minute ago
D'Onta Foreman of the Titans is bottled up by Colts players, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Colts won 34-17.
Game Day

Titans-Colts Inactives

20 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talk during a timeout in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Quotes of Note: Colts on Facing Titans

17 hours ago
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Jayon Brown Downgraded to Questionable

20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan (77) runs through blocking drills during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

After Missing Game, Lewan Gets in a Full Week of Practice

Sep 24, 2021
Tennessee Titans NFL tackle Isaiah Wilson.
News

Report: AFC South Team Holds Tryout with Isaiah Wilson

Sep 24, 2021
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Friday Injury Report: Three Titans Ruled Out

Sep 24, 2021
Houston Oiler former defensive back and NFL Hall of Fame member Robert Brazile reacts after being named a 12th Man Sword recipient before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium.
News

Oilers Greats Say Titans Are Their Team

Sep 24, 2021