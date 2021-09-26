A.J. Brown Injured Early Against the Indianapolis Colts

The Tennessee Titans' Pro Bowl wide receiver hurt a hamstring in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return.

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Titans are without starting wide receiver A.J. Brown, who left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter due to a hamstring strain.

The team said his return was questionable, but Brown watched Tennessee's third offensive possession and did not have his helmet with him.

It was unclear exactly when 2020 Pro Bowler sustained the injury, but it might have occurred on the Titans’ second series, when he appeared to pull up on a long pass down the right sideline. He was not in the game when the Titans scored the game's first touchdown several plays later.

Brown was on the injury report all week with a knee issue. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's workout and a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Through two games, he was the Titans' leading receiver with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Brown had hoped to bounce back from a tough outing in Week 2 against Seattle, when he caught just three of the nine passes thrown in his direction. Brown dropped a couple of passes in that contest.

With Brown out of the game, the Titans have Julio Jones, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cam Batson available at wide receiver. Jones, Westbrook-Ikhine and Rogers all caught passes in the first quarter. Rogers' 6-yard touchdown catch gave Tennessee a 7-0 lead.