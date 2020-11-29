SI.com
Titans at Colts: Live Updates and Analysis

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts meet for the second time in 17 days as they continue their battle for first place in the AFC South.

This one takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Colts are 4-1 this season. In their four victories, they have scored 28 or more points.

The Titans are 3-1 on the road this season. They are one of two AFC teams (Cincinnati is the other) that have played fewer than five away games through the first 11 weeks of the season.

TOP STORYLINES

• Both teams are 7-3, and the winner will have sole possession of first place in the division. If it is the Colts, they also will have the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of a sweep of the season series.

• Indianapolis is dealing with a small COVID-19 outbreak that has taken some big names out of this game. Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts’ leading rusher, were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in recent days. Defensive end Denico Autry, the team’s leader in sacks, will miss his second straight game because of the coronavirus.

• Tennessee running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 100 yards or more in seven straight road games, which is tied for the third longest over the past 60 years. Second place is former Titans running back Chris Johnson with eight (Oct. 18, 2009-Oct. 18, 2010). Henry’s streak started Dec. 1, 2019 at Indianapolis (149 yards) and includes every road game this season.

WORDS OF WISDOM

“They know us, we know them. It's going to be a matter of who can go out and execute and play the cleanest football game.” – Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Titans-Colts Inactives

Injuries keep wide receiver Adam Humphries out for the fourth straight game, tight end MyCole Pruitt for the third in a row.

David Boclair

