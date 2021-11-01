Titans Overcome Themselves to Beat Colts

Be honest with yourselves, Titans fans.

Did you really expect this when you looked at the schedule three weeks ago?

Your team was 3-2 at that point, having defeated Jacksonville – nobody’s idea of a litmus test – one week after an embarrassing loss to the New York Jets.

An outrageously optimistic fan might have looked at the next three games – against Buffalo, Kansas City and at Indianapolis – and envisioned three sure victories. But the pessimist – not to mention the realist -- might have swalloed hard at the upcoming challenges. They included back-to-back battles against the teams that fought for the AFC Championship last season, followed by a trip to Indianapolis, where the Titans had gone 3-10 since 2008.

What had been an up-and-down start already threatened to bottom out during a four-week schedule stretch from hell, one that still includes a West Coast trip to face the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Instead, here are those very same Titans, winners of three straight showdown contests – and four in a row overall – sitting atop the entire AFC with a 6-2 mark that includes a 5-1 record against conference opponents. The AFC South race? Don’t tell the Titans this, but it’s all but over – just eight games into the season. They would really have to implode to blow a three-game lead over the Colts, complete with a tiebreaker edge after sweeping Indy.

“I think that there's a way to have a lead … in anything in life, and still be aggressive, still come to work and still improve,” a wary Mike Vrabel told media in Indianapolis afterward. “We're a long way off and I hope that doesn't get written about.”

So just how did the Titans arrive at this lofty spot, only three weeks after no one really knew what to make of this team?

In a nutshell, they punched a nasty Buffalo defense in the nose, beat up a potent Kansas City offense, and on Sunday overcame what is often the most difficult challenge for any team -- their own mistakes.

Fleshing things out a bit: When the Bills rolled into Nissan Stadium on Oct. 10, they looked like the best team in the AFC, if not the NFL. Buffalo had won four straight games -- two of them by shutout – and outscored opponents 156-41 during that stretch. The Bills had all kinds of motivation as well, after having been whipped by the Titans on a Tuesday night one year earlier. Buffalo went home unhappy once again, however, after Tennessee totaled 362 yards of offense, which included a 76-yard run by Derrick Henry, and 34 points against one of the league’s stingiest defenses.

Kansas City? That’s when the defense took over. Granted, the Chiefs of 2021 haven’t often looked like the Chiefs of the past few years. But anytime a team can terrorize quarterback Patrick Mahomes – sacking him four times, holding him to a career-low 62.3 quarterback rating and keeping the Chiefs from scoring a touchdown – it’s still a notable achievement.

None of those hurdles were as high, however as the obstacles the Titans placed in their own path against the Colts.

Things looked ominous as early as the game’s very first play from scrimmage, when Titans rookie cornerback Elijah Molden was slow to keep up with speedy Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, allowing Taylor to rip off a 37-yard gain on a short pass. At the end of the drive, it was Molden who once again appeared to be at fault, trailing Malcolm Pittman on the Colts’ opening touchdown pass.

Turnovers? The Titans jumped in headfirst there as well, with Ryan Tannehill throwing the first of his two interceptions on Tennessee’s initial possession. The Colts took all of one play to turn that first pick into a touchdown, meaning Indianapolis had scored twice before the Titans ran three plays. Not ideal.

“We started off terrible,” Tannehill said. “I had the early interception and we got down 14-0. It’s not the way you want to start a football game, but nobody panicked.”

Penalties? Wow, brutal day for the Titans on that front. They were flagged a season-high 11 times for 161 yards, stifling their own drives and extending Colts possessions time after time. How could veteran safety Kevin Byard, for instance, allow Ashton Dulin to get behind him in the closing seconds? That led to a 42-yard pass interference penalty, which in turn led to a game-tying touchdown. Even in overtime, the Titans couldn’t help but go backwards, as A.J. Brown’s illegal block above the waist left his team in a first-and-20 situation on Tennessee’s second possession.

“With some of the penalties,” Vrabel said, “we’ve just got to continue to focus on that and understand how much of an impact that they could have on the game."

But the Titans can thank the football gods for allowing them, almost to a man, opportunities to atone for their sins.

There was Molden, for instance, snatching Carson Wentz’s ill-advised, lefty lob out of the end zone in the closing minutes, giving the Titans what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown.

There was Byard, making up for his late-game pass interference with his fourth interception of the season, an overtime pick that set the Titans up at the Indianapolis 32-yard line.

“I definitely take a lot of blame for putting my team in that position even going to overtime,” Byard said. “(I was) sitting on the sideline the whole time, just thinking about, `I have to redeem myself. I have to redeem myself.’”

Brown? He committed his penalty on the next play, taking the Titans out of field-goal range in the process. But two plays later, the third-year wide receiver moved Tennessee right back in the right direction, making the final reception of his 10-catch, 155-yard afternoon.

That completion came on a grip-it and rip-it throw from Tannehill, who was clearly not thinking about his previous two interceptions when he fired the dart.

“At the end of the day it's personal,” Tannehill said. “You have to be able to turn the page and get ready for the next play."

Seconds later, Randy Bullock secured the critical victory, nailing a 44-yard field goal that deflated Lucas Oil Stadium and sent the Titans back to Nashville with a victory.

It was the exclamation mark to quite a three-week run for the Titans, one in which they showed they could overcome their opponents’ best shots, and – when necessary – their own shortcomings as well.