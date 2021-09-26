Titans-Colts Inactives

Quarterback Carson Wentz will play for the Colts. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds will miss his second game in three weeks for the Titans.

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for today’s game between the Tennessee Titans (1-1) and Indianapolis Colts (0-2) at Nissan Sadium.

Tennessee: FB Khari Blasingame, CB Caleb Farley, TE Anthony Firsker, DT NaQuan Jones, WR Josh Reynolds and OLB Derick Roberson.

Indianapolis: G/T Will Fries, CB BoPete Keyes, RB Marlon Mack, DE Isaac Rochelle, WR Mike Strachan, T Braden Smith and DT Taylor Stallworth.

Of note:

• The big question all week was whether Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz would play. He is active, but so are two other quarterbacks, Jasob Eason and Brett Hundley.

• Fullback Khari Blasingame is inactive for the first time as a member of the Titans. The only game he has missed since being added in November, 2019 was because he was on the COVID reserve list. He played a minimal role on offense last week (six snaps), and coaches apparently want to look at Tory Carter, a gameday addition from the practice squad, on special teams.

• Free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds is out for the second time in three games. He sat in Week 1 due to a foot injury. He was not listed on the injury report this week.

• Linebackers Bud Dupree and Jayon Brown were listed as questionable. Both will play.

• Farley, Firkser Roberson are all inactive for the second consecutive game due to injuries.