September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Titans-Colts Inactives

Titans-Colts Inactives

Quarterback Carson Wentz will play for the Colts. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds will miss his second game in three weeks for the Titans.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Quarterback Carson Wentz will play for the Colts. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds will miss his second game in three weeks for the Titans.

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for today’s game between the Tennessee Titans (1-1) and Indianapolis Colts (0-2) at Nissan Sadium.

Tennessee: FB Khari Blasingame, CB Caleb Farley, TE Anthony Firsker, DT NaQuan Jones, WR Josh Reynolds and OLB Derick Roberson.

Indianapolis: G/T Will Fries, CB BoPete Keyes, RB Marlon Mack, DE Isaac Rochelle, WR Mike Strachan, T Braden Smith and DT Taylor Stallworth.

Of note:

• The big question all week was whether Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz would play. He is active, but so are two other quarterbacks, Jasob Eason and Brett Hundley.

• Fullback Khari Blasingame is inactive for the first time as a member of the Titans. The only game he has missed since being added in November, 2019 was because he was on the COVID reserve list. He played a minimal role on offense last week (six snaps), and coaches apparently want to look at Tory Carter, a gameday addition from the practice squad, on special teams.

• Free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds is out for the second time in three games. He sat in Week 1 due to a foot injury. He was not listed on the injury report this week.

• Linebackers Bud Dupree and Jayon Brown were listed as questionable. Both will play.

• Farley, Firkser Roberson are all inactive for the second consecutive game due to injuries. 

D'Onta Foreman of the Titans is bottled up by Colts players, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Colts won 34-17.
Game Day

Titans-Colts Inactives

just now
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talk during a timeout in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Quotes of Note: Colts on Facing Titans

15 hours ago
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Jayon Brown Downgraded to Questionable

18 hours ago
Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan (77) runs through blocking drills during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

After Missing Game, Lewan Gets in a Full Week of Practice

Sep 24, 2021
Tennessee Titans NFL tackle Isaiah Wilson.
News

Report: AFC South Team Holds Tryout with Isaiah Wilson

Sep 24, 2021
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Friday Injury Report: Three Titans Ruled Out

Sep 24, 2021
Houston Oiler former defensive back and NFL Hall of Fame member Robert Brazile reacts after being named a 12th Man Sword recipient before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium.
News

Oilers Greats Say Titans Are Their Team

Sep 24, 2021
Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) celebrates kicker Randy Bullock's (14) kick that won the game in overtime at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
News

NFL Power Rankings: An Up and Down Week

Sep 24, 2021
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at NRG Stadium.
News

The Many Benefits and Singular Joy of Henry's Long Runs

Sep 23, 2021