Titans-Colts: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee can take early control of the AFC South with its first game against a division opponent.

NASHVILLE – When the NFL schedule was released, Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium figured to be the effective start of race for the AFC South title between the two favorites.

After each team opened the season with two games against NFC West opponents, however, it is now an opportunity for the Titans (1-1) to put the Colts (0-2) in a significant early hole.

With a win, Tennessee can take sole possession of first place in the division, establish a two-game lead on Indianapolis with an early head-to-head advantage. And the opportunity comes after a week in which Colts quarterback Carson Wentz got little practice time due to a pair of sprained ankles.

If the Colts come out on top, though, things will get interesting. At least three of the division’s four teams will be 1-2 – and the race will be on.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Colts won the coin toss and deferred their option to the second. Tennessee will get the ball first.

Jeremy McNichols is the Titans’ return man in place of Chester Rogers. (Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said this week that the coaches wanted more on kickoff returns). The kick sails out of the end zone for a touchback.

(14:11) A three-and-out as no one accounts for blitzing linebacker Bobby Okereke, who sacks Ryan Tannehill for a loss of nine yards on third-and-9. The only “successful” play on the possession was a 1-yard run by Derrick Henry on second-and-10.

Tannehill has now been sacked 10 times in two games plus one drive. It took until the eighth game of 2020 before he was sacked for the 10th time.

(12:21) The Colts go three-and-out on their first possession. Their only “successful” play was a 2-yard run by Jonathan Taylor on second down.

(10:46) On third-and-3 Tannehill gets pressured again. This time he escapes the pocked for a 17-yard gain, and Tennessee is across midfield to the Indianapolis 47. That is three straight games in which Tannehill has had a run of more than 15 yards.

(8:40) The Titans go for it on fourth-and-4 from the Indianapolis 41. Tannehill’s pass is complete to Julio Jones for a 15-yard gain.

(6:38) Tannehill hooks up with Chester Rogers on third-and-goal from the 6 for the touchdown. Henry ran for 19 yards on the play immediately following the fourth-down conversion to get the offense in position to score. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 5:41. TENNESSEE 7, INDIANAPOLIS 0

Rogers caught five touchdown passes in four years (53 games) with the Colts. That is his first for Tennessee.

(4:57) Kristian Fulton breaks up a third-down pass intended for Michael Pittman and forces a punt. The drive got off to a promising start for the Colts with a 23-yard Jonathan Taylor run. But that was about as far as it went.

Fulton has at least one pass defensed in every game this season. That was his team-leading fourth.

(0:21) Tannehill has plenty of time to throw on third-and-7. And he throws it to Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard. The Titans nearly get it back when Leonard fumbles on the return but it is Indianapolis’ ball at its own 47.

The big news on that possession was that wide receiver A.J. Brown was not involved and watched without his helmet. The team reports he has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. Tennessee outgained Indianapolis 81-34 in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

(10:25) The Colts capitalize on the turnover and pull even with a touchdown drive capped by NyHeim Hines’ 9-yard run. They converted two third downs along the way. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 4:52. TENNESSEE 7, INDIANAPOLIS 7

Hines scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in his last visit to Nissan Stadium (Nov. 12, 2020). He has a chance to do it again today.

(6:01) Tannehill with his second touchdown pass of the day, this one for 18 yards to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The drive included two completions to Julio Jones for 32 yards. The Titans getting by just fine without Brown for now. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:23. TENNESSEE 14, INDIANPOLIS 7

That is Westbrook-Ikhine’s first career touchdown catch. And Tannehill has thrown multiple TD passes for the first time in six games dating back to last season (counting the playoff loss to Baltimore).

(4:14) The Colts punt for the third time in four possessions following another three-and-out. The Titans have a chance to build on their lead. They take over at their own 17 and have all three timeouts.