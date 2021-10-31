Titans-Colts Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (5-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Tennessee – FB Khari Blasingame, S Brady Breeze, ILB Rashaan Evans, WR Julio Jones, T Kendall Lamm, OLB John Simon and DL Teair Tart.

Indianapolis – DE Ben Banogu, T Julién Davenport, QB Sam Ehlinger, G/T Will Fries, CB BoPete Keyes, DE Isaac Rochell and WR Mike Strachan.

Of note:

• Jones is out for the third time in five weeks due to a recurring hamstring issue. He played the first three games and caught 12 passes for 204 yards. Since, he has played just two games and has caught five passes for 97 yards.

• Tart, Tennessee’s starting nose tackle, will miss his first game of the season. He is out with a groin injury. His absence creates an opportunity for undrafted rookie Naquan Jones to get even more playing time. Jones has played the last four games, and his playing time has steadily increased with each contest.

• With Lamm out due to an ankle injury, Bobby Hart will be the third tackle. Hart was signed a little over a week ago and was pressed into action when Lamm went down early in the victory over Kansas City. Hart, a seventh-year veteran, played more than half of the snaps at left tackle.

• Breeze was active for the first time last Sunday when Amani Hooker was a late scratch but played only on special teams.