Titans-Jaguars: Live Updates, Analysis

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans can make it two-for-two in winning two of two.

Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is their chance to sweep the season series. They won the first meeting 37-19 in Jacksonville on Oct. 10.

“We spent a lot of time on that because we lost,” Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said. “… Somewhat of a rivalry game is my understanding, I am relatively new to it but not that new anymore. There is a lot of competition between these two organizations and obviously Tennessee has had a nice run here, so our players feel it and I feel it. We have to do our very best.”

Tennessee already has won twice against the Indianapolis Colts.

A clean sweep of the division is impossible, though, due to the 22-13 loss to Houston on Nov. 21.

Still, a victory over the Jaguars will guarantee the Titans a winning record against AFC South teams for the second consecutive year. They went 5-1 in 2020 en route to the division title.

The last time Tennessee won four or more division games in consecutive years was 2007 and 2008.

Now, on to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Jacksonville calls tails and wins the coin toss (tails never fails) and defers its option until the second half. The Titans will start with the ball.

Tennessee will start at its own 26 after a 25-yard return by Chester Rogers.

(11:40) Ryan Tannehill looks to Julio Jones for the first time but – under heavy pressure – throws short. Tannehill already has completed passes to Geoff Swaim and Cody Hollister.

(11:36) After a 17-yard scramble by Tannehill and a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Jaguars, it’s first down at the Jacksonville 16. That’s the good news for the Titans.

The bad news is that left guard Rodger Saffold is down and needs the training staff. Saffold walks off on his own.

(10:07) D’Onta Foreman caps the opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. He carried five times for 16 yards on the way to the end zone, and the offense faced just one third down, which it converted. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 4:57. TENNESSEE 7, JACKSONVILLE 0

That was Foreman’s first rushing touchdown for the Titans (he had one touchdown reception in 2020) and the third of his NFL career.

(10:03) Jacksonville’s first offensive play is a 9-yard loss as Denico Autry sacks Trevor Lawrence.

(6:29) The drive ends after six plays when Lawrence is sacked for the second time. This time it’s Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons who combine to get him for a loss of 8 yards.

That already is as many sacks in this game as in the previous two combined.

Saffold has a shoulder injury but is back in the game for the start of this drive.

(4:24) Julio Jones’ first reception after coming off injured reserve is for 1 yard on second-and-6 from the 43. Jacksonville jumps offside before the next snap, and Tennessee has a first down.

(0:42) After Tannehill is sacked for a 7-yard loss on second down, the Titans settle for a 47-yard field goal attempt when they gain just nine yards on third down. The kick is wide right and no good.

Bullock has now missed at least one kick in three straight games and four of his last six kicks overall (two field goals, two PATs).

(0:00) End of the quarter. The Titans outgained the Jaguars 101-7 and had a 9-1 edge in first downs. Foreman has 20 yards on six rushes. Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine have two receptions each. Kevin Byard and Rashaan Evans have two tackles apiece.

Tennessee is 4-1 this season, 20-5 under Mike Vrabel, when leading after the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

(11:20) Jacksonville crossed midfield but could not make the Titans pay for the missed field goal. They punt it away, and Chester Rogers calls for a fair catch at the 12.

(5:52) Fullback Tory Carter is hurt on a 3-yard run by Dontrell Hilliard. Carter is the only fullback in uniform today. Khari Blasingame was among the Titans’ inactives. Tight ends MyCole Pruitt and Geoff Swaim will be called upon to do the job if Carter can't return.

Tennessee has gone 57 yards on 10 plays on the current drive, including five yards when Carter drew a defensive holding penalty.

(3:55) On third-and-8 from the Jacksonville 26, the Titans run a draw to Jeremy McNichols, who never gets started and is dropped for a loss of 5 yards.

(3:15) Randy Bullock comes on for another field goal attempt, this one from 44 yards. It’s good. Anthony Firkser had two third-down receptions on that drive. Scoring drive: 15 plays, 62 yards, 8:04. TENNESSEE 10, JACKSONVILLE 0

That was the Titans’ longest drive of the season, in terms of the number of plays. They have had five of 14 plays (three TDs, one FG, one INT).