Quotebook: Titans, Jaguars Postgame Reaction

The Tennessee Titans snapped their two-game losing streak with a 20-0 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, Tennessee improved to 9-4, tied with New England and Kansas City for the best record in the AFC (the Titans are No. 2 in the seeding). Jacksonville lost its fifth straight and sixth in the last seven.

Here is a roundup of what players and coaches from both sides had to say after the contest:

On the result …

• Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons: “Guys came out hungry (Sunday). Guys came out ready to compete. We talked about it. We're going to have to create turnovers. We have to get to the quarterback, had to affect the quarterback. And the No. 1 thing was stop the run.”

• Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer: “Losing sucks. That's all I can tell you. It eats at away at your soul.”

• Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill: “We took care of the ball (Sunday), which I think was a big step in the right direction considering how a couple weeks before that had went. We'll have to keep doing that and then clean up where we have things to clean up.”

• Tennessee running back D’Onta Foreman: “It feels great. I think the team definitely needed that. We needed to get us another win and try to build on it. It is around that time right now where things are getting tight. We just have to find a way to win ballgames and go out there and try to make our push.”

• Tennessee safety Kevin Byard: “Just really proud of the guys, proud of the effort. And also proud when I came out of the game late in the fourth quarter, guys were still flying around making plays. So, like I said, just an exciting win. It's going to be a really good time watching film (Monday).”

• Tennessee wide receiver Julio Jones: "I don’t look back because I always look forward. It was a great team win today. We’ve got to enjoy this, and then get back to work either Monday or Wednesday."

On the Titans’ four interceptions …

• Tennessee inside linebacker Jayon Brown: “It was great. (Vrabel) challenged us to get the ball out. I had told you earlier this week that turnovers would come in bunches, and we got bunches (Sunday).”

• Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence: “Tennessee had a good plan. They had some cover-zero looks that were different. … I’ve got to accept all the blame for what I did. I didn’t play well, didn’t put us in good situations. I take that on the chin and we’re going to keep getting better and keep going to work.”

• Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel: “You put the (Lawrence) under pressure and he makes mistakes, and you can only throw it out of bounds so many times. I thought Buster (Skrine) had a fantastic play there in zone coverage being able to squeeze back and trying to hit one in there behind him. But it's about the ability to be able to affect the quarterback and make them make bad decisions. I thought the empty execution with the pressure was something that we had practiced all week.”

• Tennessee tight end Anthony Firkser: “For sure, they helped us a lot, giving us great field position and giving us that momentum. We just built it off each other and kept it going.”

On Tennessee’s first shutout since 2018 …

• Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry: “I just feel like we were playing great team defense. Stuff like that happens when you play great team defense.”

• Simmons: “What more can you ask for as a defense, coming in and getting a shutout, and at home?”

On Jacksonville’s eight rushing yards (on eight attempts) …

• Lawrence: “Obviously, we’ve got to run the ball better. That starts in this league. If you can’t run the ball, it’s tough, and (Sunday) we didn’t. I know, we’ve got the guys to do it.”

• Vrabel: “I mean, I think we all anticipated them trying to run it with the success that they've had against us previously. They have good backs, obviously, (James) Robinson, a lot of respect for him, (Carlos) Hyde, (Laviska) Shenault had been back there some trying to run the football. For us, I thought that was the number one key defensively was to stop the run, including the quarterback run, including the RPOs.”