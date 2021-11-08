Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Rashaan Evans, Greg Mabin, Nate Davis, Josh Reynolds, Brycen Hopkins, Von Miller

    Titans-Rams Inactives

    Wide receiver Josh Reynolds won't get to face his former team. Tennessee's cornerback carousel spins again.
    Here are the inactives for the Tennessee Titans (6-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) for Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium:

    Tennessee: DE Amani Bledsoe, FB Tory Carter, G Nate Davis, ILB Rashaan Evans, T Kendall Lamm, CB Greg Mabin, and WR Josh Reynolds.

    Los Angeles: OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., OLB Chris Garrett, TE Brycen Hopkins, OL AJ Jackson, OLB Von Miller and QB Bryce Perkins.

    • This game was supposed to be a homecoming for Reynolds, who played four seasons with the Rams before he signed with the Titans in March. Instead, he is inactive for the fourth time this season. Reynolds has not played more than two consecutive games this season.

    • The Rams acquired Miller earlier in the week in the biggest deal prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. His debut with his new team will have to wait while he deals with an ankle injury.

    • Carter was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury after he did not practice on Friday. His absence means the Titans will not have a fullback. Their only other player at that position, Khari Blasingame, was placed on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury.

    • Mabin’s absence means the Titans will have a fourth different starter opposite Jackrabbit Jenkins in a span of five games. Kristian Fulton started five contests before he went on injured reserve. Caleb Farley stepped in for one week but sustained a season-ending injury. Mabin had the job for the last two weeks but is unable to go because of an ankle injury.

    • Davis has started every game since Week 5 of 2019, his rookie season. His 36 straight starts comprised the second-longest active streak among all NFL guards. He is out due to a concussion.

    • Evans is out for the second straight game with an ankle injury. He had played 54 in a row before last week.

    • Hopkins, the L.A. tight end, is the son of long-time Titans left tackle Brad Hopkins. Brycen Hopkins grew up in Nashville but won’t get the chance to face his hometown team.

