Simmons Paces Dominant Defensive Effort

On a night when the Tennessee Titans defense pounded the life out of one of the best offenses in the NFL, there were all sorts of memorable plays – sacks, interceptions, a pick-six and quarterback hits galore.

But as coach Mike Vrabel reviewed his team’s 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams – the Titans’ fifth straight victory – he seemed to find particular joy in one simple play: a tackle.

It occurred in one of the most critical moments, with the Rams – trailing 21-9 halfway through the fourth quarter – facing third-and-three at the Titans’ 42-yard line. Who knows what a first down might have done for the Rams there? Perhaps it might have paved the way for a touchdown, one that would have trimmed the Titans’ lead to a single score with plenty of time remaining.

Rams quarterback Matt Stafford hit speedy running back Darrell Henderson on a quick pass in the right flat, one that initially looked like Henderson would be able to turn upfield and secure enough yardage for the first down. Instead, Titans safety Amani Hooker executed the kind of open-field tackle that would have made his old-school college coach – Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz – proud, wrapping up Henderson’s legs and stopping him a yard short of the first down.

One play later, Bud Dupree’s pressure on a stumbling Stafford led to a fourth-down incompletion, turning the ball over to the Titans and leaving them in great shape to wrap up the victory.

“It was absolutely critical,” Vrabel told media in Los Angeles regarding Hooker’s tackle. “I think Amani worked his way through the (mix of players). They probably tried to pick him off, and he made a fantastic tackle … It was a huge play.”

That the Titans are winning with good, sound fundamental `D’ may be the most surprising part of the team’s run of success, especially in light of the travesty that was Tennessee’s 2020 defense. It’s only a bad memory now, just like all last month’s Halloween movies, but that Titans defense was historically bad on third down, ranked 28th in yards allowed and in points surrendered.

So, even though that unit made some incremental gains in the first few weeks of this season, did anyone think it had the ability to throttle two of the NFL’s most explosive offenses – the Chiefs and the Rams – in the span of three weeks? That’s just what has happened, though, as the Titans held those teams to a combined one touchdown, and it was a meaningless one at that, coming with less than 30 seconds remaining in Sunday’s contest.

“I hope it doesn’t run out,” Vrabel said of the defense’s game-changing plays the last three weeks. “I know you can’t rely on it. But again, you put enough pressure (on the quarterback) … I think they’re all just continuing to build some confidence, and (defenders) are catching them when the quarterback makes bad decisions.”

The trail of devastation the Titans’ defense left against the Rams began early in the contest and – by the end of the game – looked like a hurricane had roared through Hollywood.

It was most evident in the pressure the Titans were continuously able to put on Stafford, as they recorded a season-high five sacks – tied for the most ever under Vrabel – and hit Stafford 11 times.

On a night that the NFL’s premier defensive lineman, Aaron Donald, was on the other side of the field, it was the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons who stole the show, piling up six tackles, three sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. His fellow Mississippi State alum, Denico Autry, was a brute in the trenches as well, totaling three tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two deflected passes.

It was Simmons’ pressure that forced Stafford to throw a Carson Wentz special early in the second quarter, launching a crazy pass straight to Titans linebacker David Long, an interception that set Tennessee up for its first touchdown. On the Rams’ very next play from scrimmage, safety Kevin Byard took his turn, intercepting Stafford and returning it 24 yards for a touchdown. That was Byard’s fifth interception of the season, and it marked the fifth straight game in which the ball-hawking defensive back had notched at least one interception, forced fumble or fumble recovery.

The Titans’ team defensive stats were as impressive as the individual accomplishments, especially coming against a Rams team that entered the game averaging 31 points per game – 35 over the last three contests. Tennessee held the Rams to just four-out-of-15 on third-down attempts and allowed Los Angeles just one red-zone touchdown on three tries.

“I think that group is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Vrabel said. “To be able to come in here and play the way they did and hold them to field goals and play great in the red zone … All those situations we had where it was third down or the red zone, we really came up big and that’s been an improvement for us this year.”

The downside to the Titans’ punishing defensive performance is that, well, it was absolutely essential to the victory, as the team’s offense – playing without Derrick Henry for the first time – sputtered to just 194 total yards. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw his eighth interception of the season, Adrian Peterson looked as if he hadn’t played in 10 months and even A.J. Brown dropped a pair of passes.

The offense will have to hope first for improved health on the line, as the team played Sunday without starting left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) and starting right guard Nate Davis (concussion). That in turn led to all kind of pressure on Tannehill, who was sacked three times and suffered eight hits. In time, the offense will have to prove it can do better than that without Henry, since there’s no guarantee the Titans will see the 2,000-yard rusher again this season.

But as the offense continues to find its way in a post-Henry environment, how comforting it must be for Titans fans to realize that its defense might just be able to keep the team close – or even give it an edge – in every game.

How long has it been since that was even a possibility?