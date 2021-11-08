Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Ryan Tannehill, Adrian Peterson, Kevin Byard, Harold Landry III, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Robert Woods

    Titans-Rams: Live Updates, Analysis

    Adrian Peterson plays for the first time this season as Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Co. go on without Derrick Henry.
    Author:

    Each of the last three weeks, the number-one seed in the AFC has lost.

    The Tennessee Titans (6-2) will do their best not to make it four in a row when they face the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.

    And they will see what they can do without their best player. Derrick Henry’s foot injury and subsequent surgery – and the Titans’ reaction to it – has been one of the NFL’s leading stories throughout the week. Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman were signed to buffet the running back group while quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver A.J. Brown were singled out as those who needed to do the most to pick up the slack.

    In the Rams, the Titans get an opponent that ranks among the top 10 in rushing defense, which means the new-look ground game won’t exactly get to ease into things.

    Also of note, Tennessee safety Kevin Byard was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month and L.A. wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. They won’t necessarily go toe-to-toe on every snap, but they are bound to cross paths at some point. It will be worth watching when they do.

    On to kickoff … .

    FIRST QUARTER

    Titans kick off to start. It’s a touchback.

    Chris Jackson starts at cornerback in place of the injured Greg Mabin who replaced the injured Caleb Farley who replaced the injured Kristian Fulton.

    (12:35) Denico Autry with a sack to stall some early Rams momentum. L.A. gained 30 yards and picked up two first downs with its first four plays.

    (11:49) Back-to-back sacks. Autry forces Matthew Stafford to step up in the pocket where Jeffery Simmons takes him down.

    That is now 20 sacks for the season, one more than Tennessee had in all of 2020. Autry has four and a half. Simmons has three and a half.

    (10:27) Tennessee’s offense starts at the 20 following a touchback. Aaron Brewer starts at right guard in place of the injured Nate Davis.

    The first play is a handoff to Adrian Peterson. He avoids a tackle in the backfield and gains three yards. 

    (8:39) Tannehill’s second pass of the night is an interception (his first was a 15-yard completion to A.J. Brown). Ramsey stepped in front of Brown and returned it to the Titans’ 44. Ramsey is penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, and L.A. gets the ball at its own 35.

    That is four straight games with at least one interception for Tannehill. The last time he had such a streak was Sept. 18-Oct. 29, 2016 with Miami. 

    (3:50) The Titans force a field goal attempt when Autry knocks down Stafford’s pass on third-and-4 from the Tennessee 16. Matt Gay’s 34-yard attempt is good, and the Rams have the early lead. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 4:47. L.A. RAMS 3, TENNESSEE 0

    Autry already has two tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss and a pass defended.

    (2:32) It’s a three-and-out for Tennessee when a screen to Jeremy McNichols on third-and-2 results in a three-yard loss.

     

