No Quick Fix to Run Game Without Henry

As promised, the Tennessee Titans’ commitment to the run game did not waver. In this case, though, it was a run game by committee.

Six different players combined for 26 rushes, including backup quarterback Logan Woodside’s kneel-down at the end of the night, in a 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Adrian Peterson got the most carries (10). D’Onta Foreman finished with the most yards (29). And Jeremy McNichols had the longest run (14 yards).

Welcome to life after Derrick Henry.

“I’d be doing this team a disservice if I jerked the wheel just because of an injury – as great as Derrick is,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said on Thursday. “So, we are who we are, and we’re going to find ways to continue that identity.”

Sure enough, the number of runs was only slightly off from the Titans’ league-leading per game average (32.5).

It was the yards that fell well short of the norm. Peterson, Foreman, McNichols and the rest combined for a season-low 69 in the first game since Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher, underwent foot surgery. Likewise, that group managed four first downs rushing, another season low.

The last time Tennessee posted comparable numbers in those areas was last December against Cleveland (62 yards, four first downs) when a massive first-half deficit actually forced coaches to forget about handing off for much of that contest.

In the first eight games of the season, Henry had more than 26 carries on his own six times. His lowest output was 68 yards, and that was his most recent game, most of which he played with the injury.

To be fair, the two-time rushing champion was not the only one missing. The offensive line was without two starters as left tackle Taylor Lewan was available only on an emergency basis, and right guard Nate Davis was out with a concussion.

“You could tell early on that yards were going to be hard to come by,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “So, all the little things we talk about with details and penalties and not doing stuff to hurt the team and turnovers – all those things – make a huge difference.”

Arguably the most important runs did not involve a handoff at all. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill converted a second-quarter fourth-down attempt with a 2-yard sneak. Four plays later, Tannehill ran it in from one yard that gave Tennessee its biggest lead, 21-3, with just over two minutes to play in the first half.

Otherwise, experimentation was the order of the day on a night when few – if anyone – knew exactly what to expect. Peterson was the only one who carried the ball in the first quarter, but his three attempts gained just seven yards. In the second quarter, Foreman, McNichols, Tannehill and wide receiver Marcus Johnson – plus Peterson – combined for 10 runs with no more than three by any of them.

Peterson carried four times on the Titans’ final possession and capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run that made him the 12th player in NFL history with 125 career touchdowns. It also ended any hope for a Rams' comeback after a couple of second-half field goals made things a bit more interesting.

Peterson finished with 21 yards on 10 carries while Foreman managed 29 yards on just five attempts. McNichols chipped in 24 yards on seven rushes.

In other words, the Titans have not solved the riddle of how to replace Henry, the single most dominant in the league for the past three years. But they have options. And they are committed to doing so – that much is clear.