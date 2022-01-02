Titans-Dolphins Inactives

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Nissan Stadium:

Tennessee: CB Chris Jones, CB Greb Mabin, DL Larrell Murchison and OLB Derick Roberson.

Miami: RB Salvon Ahmed, LB Vince Biegel, LB Darius Hodge, TE Hunter Long, OL Cameron Tom and CB Trill Williams.

OF NOTE

• Murchison was the only player for either side who was ruled out prior to Sunday. The second-year defensive lineman was listed as questionable on Friday but was downgraded to out on Saturday.

• Roberson was the only other Titans player listed as questionable. He is out due to an illness.

• Not counted among the inactives are the three Titans currently on the Reserve—COVID-19 list. They are wide receiver Julio Jones, inside linebacker Jayon Brown and tackle Kendall Lamm.

• Chris Jones is inactive for the second straight week and Mabin is down for the first time in four games. Cornerback has become one of the most crowded position groups on the roster with the emergence of Buster Skrine, the return of Jackrabbit Jenkins from injury and Elijah Molden’s return from the COVID list in recent weeks.