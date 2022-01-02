Skip to main content
    Titans-Dolphins Live Updates, Analysis
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown, Tua Tagovailoa, Xavien Howard, Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Harold Landry III

    One of the hottest teams in the NFL and some cold weather are among the storylines for the Week 17 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans welcome one of the NFL’s hottest teams to Nashville on a cold day.

    The Miami Dolphins (8-7) have won seven in a row (Kansas City has won eight straight) and put themselves in position to secure a spot in the postseason by virtue of a tiebreaker over three other teams with the same record.

    The Titans (10-5) will clinch a second straight AFC South title – and ensure themselves of a home playoff game – with a victory. Depending on what happens elsewhere in the NFL, they also could be No. 1 in the conference at the end of the day.

    “We are all here to win,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “That is what the bottom line is. We all understand that we have to continue to make that our mindset, our culture. Knowing that you probably are not going to win every game, that is not what happens in this league. We are focused on trying to get our 11th win, our 11th win of the season.”

    The weather will be part of the story as well. Temperature at kickoff is 36 degrees and there is a chance for light snow to start before the end of the contest.

    Read More

    On to the game.

    FIRST QUARTER

    The Titans won the coin toss and deferred their option until the second half. Miami will get the ball first.

    (11:06) Miami’s first two official plays were a 20-yard reception by DeVante Parker and a 16-yard run by Myles Gaskin – with a penalty for an ineligible man downfield in between – but the defense quickly settled down and forced a punt after Denico Autry sacked Tua Tagovailoa on third-and-10 from the Miami 48.

    That is Autry’s ninth sack of the season, which ties his career-high set in 2018 with Indianapolis.

    (10:55) Tennessee’s first possession will start at its own 30 after a 9-yard return by Chester Rogers.

    (10:07) The Titans go three-and-out to start and have to punt. Dontrell Hilliard was stopped for no gain on first down, and Ryan Tannehill threw incomplete on second down (A.J. Brown) and third down (Nick Westbrook-Ikhine). 

