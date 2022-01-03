Quotebook: Titans React to Beatdown of Dolphins

NASHVILLE – It has been a while since anyone talked about the Tennessee Titans as a team that could be the AFC’s number-one seed in the playoffs.

Following Sunday’s 34-3 rout of the Miami Dolphins, a team that had won its previous seven games, that is exactly where the Titans stand. They are atop the conference seeding and need only a victory next Sunday at Houston to earn a bye in the wild card round and homefield advantage through the conference championship.

Here is a roundup of some of what players and coach Mike Vrabel had to say about their performance and the day’s developments.

On the win:

• Vrabel: “We anticipated what the weather was going to be like. And I thought that all the credit goes to the players, obviously, but the way that we managed the game, took advantage of their mistakes.”

• Wide receiver A.J. Brown: “We are not really worried about anyone else no matter what cards we were dealt. We had to win today, and we got the win (Sunday).”

• Cornerback Kristian Fulton: “We knew they were going to come in with their all, fighting for a playoff spot just like us. And we did a good job handling our business.”

• Quarterback Ryan Tannehill: “Obviously, a lot was on the line for us as a team and excited that we came out and played well, full game as a team. Obviously, this was important for me being where we’re at in the season and having the opportunity to win the division, first and foremost. Just proud of our guys and the way we responded with the opportunity we had in hand.”

On the run game, which produced 198 yards (the most allowed by Miami this season) and two touchdowns:

• Running back D’Onta Foreman: “It’s not easy to just jump in and just go have 100-yard games, or just go out there and be explosive. So, it takes time, you know? Build chemistry with the other guys. But, I mean, I don’t know man. I am just so thankful for everything that has been given to me at this point and I am just trying to capitalize on every opportunity that I am given.”

• Tight end Anthony Firkser: “That was exciting to see. We knew they were going to have a lot of guys up there up front with their guys back. Everyone was rough and hard coming off the ball.”

• Vrabel: “It was tough sledding early. It was tough. That's a good run defense. They pressure a lot. I felt the plan was good, the finish was good. We hit some runs and we were able to bust a couple there at the end.”

• Left tackle Taylor Lewan: “Those guys ran their ass off today. (Dontrell) Hilliard, (D’Onta) Foreman, (Jeremy) McNichols, they ran their asses off. They found holes and the boys were blocking. That is a really good defense. Hats off to the Dolphins.”

On MyCole Pruitt being carted off with an ankle injury:

• Tannehill: “It’s gut-wrenching honestly. I turned and saw the ref waving over and then I looked back and saw what was going on and my stomach just churned. You feel so bad, and you hate to see it and you wish that could never happen to anybody on the football field. Yeah, I’ll be praying for MyCole and connecting with him and trying to support him through these next steps.”

• Vrabel: “It's awful. We all know what we signed up for and what this game gives us and sometimes what it takes away from us. And Pruitt, obviously I have history with him at other places and here. He had been playing well and playing physical and helping us in the run game and catching the ones that we threw to him.”

On winning the AFC South:

• Inside linebacker David Long: “Coming into the league a lot of people don’t get to experience playoffs or let alone back-to-back division champs. It feels great. We have a lot more work ahead of us. We are going to enjoy this and then get back to work.”

• Cornerback Elijah Molden: “It is hard to win in this league. … This is my first time doing this. It was fun to celebrate that with everyone. We were talking about putting the hat on and the shirt on before the game, so it was fun.”

• Lewan: “I believe that this is the standard for us. This is the standard we should be held to and continue to hopefully have success in this postseason as well.”

On what is to come:

• Vrabel: “I think winning takes care of everything. And that's what we told them all the time, and that the mentality was that we were just getting started. We'll have to prepare for a [Houston] team that's been playing really well and that's already beaten us once this year.”

• Defensive lineman Denico Autry: “We are a confident lot. Just to come together and keep playing like we have been and being the defense we need to be. It will all be great.”

• Brown: “We know we’ve got a lot of work ahead, and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. We have to come out and play, no matter who we are playing, no matter what the seed. … It is important to have the playoff games here. They come here. We don’t have to go anywhere, and we have homefield advantage. All that stuff plays a part. That’s the great thing about it.”

• Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons: "Our motto and the message in the locker room is, ‘We’re just getting started.’ I think that just plays out to the rest of the season, the rest of our run. I think the next thing is enjoy this win, come in Wednesday ready to work and beat the Texans. Because, of course, they beat us last time, so that’s another one of those revenge things. I think that’s the mindset coming in next week."

• Safety Kevin Byard: “I think that it’s good going into next week knowing that we don’t have to worry about anybody. We don’t have to worry about somebody losing or anything like that. We go out there and handle business in Houston, we’ll have the one seed. So, it’s definitely good to be in this position.”