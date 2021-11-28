Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Titans-Patriots Inactives
    Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, Nate Davis, Rashaan Evans, David Long Jr., Jeremy McNichols, Greg Mabin, Teair Tart

    Inside linebackers David Long and Rashaan Evans, right guard Nate Davis are out again, as has been the case regularly in recent weeks.
    Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

    Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and the New England Patriots (7-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.:

    Tennessee: OLB Ola Adeniy, G Nate Davis, ILB Rashaan Evans, ILB David Long, CB Greg Mabin, RB Jeremy McNichols and DL Teair Tart.

    New England: TE Devin Asiasi, G Yasir Durant, LB Ronnie Perkins, QB Jarrett Stidham and RB J.J. Taylor.

    Of note:

    • Wide receiver A.J. Brown is not listed among Tennessee’s inactives but he will not play because he was added to injured reserve on Saturday. That means three of the tops four receivers – Brown, McNichols and Julio Jones – will be out for this contest.

    • Davis is out for the second straight game and the third in the last four because of a concussion. Aaron Brewer once again will start in place. Brewer, undrafted in 2020 out of Texas State, played well against the Los Angeles Rams but struggled last week against Houston.

    • Evans is out for the fifth straight contest, and Long is out for the third in a row. The two have been the starters at inside linebacker for the majority of the season, and even with the time he has missed, Long is still the Titans’ leader in tackles with 66.

    • Jayon Brown has started at inside linebacker for the last three games and has averaged 10 tackles per contest over that stretch. However, he was listed as questionable for this game with a quad injury and how well he holds up will be worth watching.

    • Mabin initially was listed as questionable but was downgraded on Saturday to out. This will be the fourth straight game he misses because of an ankle injury.

    • Tart is out for the third time in five games. He has started all nine contests in which he has played. Rookie Naquan Jones started in his place two weeks ago against New Orleans and registered his first career sack, which is one more than Tart has in his career.

    • Adeniyi is the only one of four Titans who were questionable to be scratched. He was limited in practice during the week with a hamstring injury. 

