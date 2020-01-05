Titans at Patriots: Live Updates and Analysis

The Tennessee Titans are in Foxboro, Mass. for their third playoff game in 11 seasons – and it’s in the same stadium, against the same opponent as the second.

Two years after their loss to the New England Patriots in a divisional round matchup, the Titans have a new head coach (Mike Vrabel), a new starting quarterback (Ryan Tannehill), the 2019 NFL rushing champion (Derrick Henry), one of the most productive rookie wide receivers in franchise history (A.J. Brown) and confidence about their chances to advance.

The Patriots have the same coach (Bill Belichick) and quarterback (Tom Brady) who have teamed up for six Super Bowl victories, including last season.

Tennessee (9-7) has won one of its last five playoff games, starting with its loss in Super Bowl XXXIV.

New England (12-4) has won 12 of its last 14 postseason contests, including the 35-14 triumph over the Titans two years ago, and three of the last five Super Bowls.

The Patriots are favored by 4.5 points.

And here we go.

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans win the toss and defer their option to the second half. New England gets the ball first.

(14:41) Titans allow the Patriots to convert on third-and-10 with a 21-yard completion to Benjamin Watson. Jayon Brown, who had good coverage on the play is injured. The opening possession continues. Brown’s night might be finished.

(13:28) Patriots go with a trick play on first-and-10 from the 25. Brady tosses to Burkhead going right. Burkhead throws back to Brady, who has to throw it out of the end zone incomplete. Good discipline and coverage by Tennessee’s secondary.

(12:37) New England 3, Tennessee 0. Tennessee’s defense forces a 36-yard field goal attempt, which is good. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 2:23.

Opponents scored first against the Titans in 12 of the 16 regular season games and on their first dive in eight of those games. Tennessee went 6-6 when the other team scored first.

(12:03) Derrick Henry’s first carry goes for eight yards, gives the Titans their first first down (it was second-and-1).

(9:24) Five of the Titans’ first seven plays are Derrick Henry runs. He has 37 yards. It’s first down at the Patriots’ 23.

(8:03) Marcus Mariota gets a turn at quarterback and completes a pass to MyCole Pruitt for four yards.

(5:39) Tennessee 7, New England 3. Ryan Tannehill beats the blitz with a touchdown pass to Anthony Firkser on third-and-10 from the New England 12. Derrick Henry carried seven times for 49 yards on that possession. Scoring drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:58.

Tannehill was 3-4 for 27 yards and a touchdown on the opening possession. Brady was 2-6 for 50 yards on his first series.

(3:28) Jayon Brown came back in at the start of New England’s second series. Now he is hurt again … grabbing at his shoulder again.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. Patriots are threatening. They have it second-and-goal from the 5 when the second quarter starts.

New England averaged 7.9 yards on 16 plays in the first quarter. Tennessee averaged 6.7 on 12 plays. Titans have a 49-44 edge in rushing yards. Patriots lead 83-31 in passing yards. Both sides have six first downs.

SECOND QUARTER

(14:57) New England 10, Tennessee 7. Three seconds and one play into the second quarter, the Patriots are back on top courtesy of a 3-yard touchdown run by Julian Edelman on a jet sweep. The drive included a 25-yard run by Sony Michel and a 14-yard run by James White. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:42.

(14:52) Darius Jennings’ decision to bring the kickoff out of the end zone is a bad one. Titans will start their second drive at their own 15.

(13:33) New England’s defense gets the first stop when defensive lineman Adam Butler knocks down Ryan Tannehill’s pass for Tajaé Sharpe on third-and-3.

Four of the Titans’ five completions thus far have been for nine yards or fewer. Ryan Tannehill averaged 9.6 yards per ATTEMPT during the regular season.

Jayon Brown now “questionable” to return with a shoulder injury.

(12:07) New England moving again. Tom Brady has hit on six straight passes and the Patriots are 3-4 on a third down with 6-yard completion to Julian Edelman on third-and-2.

(9:29) Tennessee’s defense gets a stop when it stuffs a rushing attempt on third-and-1. Patriots punt for the first time.