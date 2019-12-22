Titans-Saints: Live Updates and Analysis

TitanMaven
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans seemingly have set their sights on next week.

Running back Derrick Henry and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons have been scratched for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium, which ultimately has little impact on the Titans’ playoff prospects.

Following Houston’s victory on Saturday, Tennessee’s only chance to make the postseason is as the AFC’s second wild card. To get there, it must win next Sunday at Houston and Pittsburgh needs to lose one of its remaining two – regardless of what happens against the Saints.

That is the backdrop for today’s action.

And here we go.

FIRST QUARTER

The Saints win the toss and defer their option to the second half. The Titans will start with the ball.

(14:55) Dion Lewis gets the start at running back and gets a handoff on the first play. It’s a one-yard loss.

(13:49) Ryan Tannehill is sacked on third down and the Titans go three-and-out. Plenty of Saints fans in the house and they chant ‘Who dat?’

 (11:10) Tennessee’s defense allows an early first down but then holds and forces a punt. The offense will start its second drive at its own 27.

(7:55) Tennessee 7, New Orleans 0. Jonnu Smith scores on a 41-yard catch-and-run off play-action. On the drive, Ryan Tannehill was 3-for-3 for 72 yards and a touchdown, including a 19-yard completion on a screen pass to Dion Lewis that got the drive going. Scoring drive: 5 plays, 73 yards, 2:42.

This is the first time in four games, the second in the last eight, the Titans have scored first. 

