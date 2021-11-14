Titans-Saints: Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans (7-2) look extend their league-best win streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans have won their last five, which has given them the best record in the AFC. It matches their longest run under coach Mike Vrabel (they started 5-0 in 2020) and equals the franchise’s longest in the last 12-plus seasons (Tennessee also won five straight in 2009).

The last time the franchise won more than five straight was 2008. That year it started 10-0 and finished the regular season with the NFL’s best record (13-3).

“We are focused on finding a way to win one game each and every week,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Stacking wins is a great thing but the only way to continue to do that is consistently work to get better. We still have a lot of things we can be better at.”

The Titans have one of the NFL’s best rushing offenses but are without running back Derrick Henry (foot surgery) for the second straight game. The Saints lead the league in run defense with an average of 73.8 yards per game allowed.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

New Orleans won the coin toss and deferred its option until the second half. The Titans will get the ball first.

Marcus Johnson is the return man for Tennessee. He returns it 27 yards to the 31. Johnson is the only one five Titans kickoff returners this season to take go at least 25 yards. His longest is 31 yards.

(14:16) Adrian Peterson’s first carry of the day is a one-yard gain on second-and-7.

(13:34) A false start penalty against Anthony Firkser made it third-and-11, and A.J. Brown drops a pass and forces a punt. The ball was thrown a little behind Brown on a shallow cross, but it was the kind of pass he nornally will catch.

(10:56) After two first downs got the Saints across midfield, Jeffery Simmons sacks quarterback Jeffery Simmons. That is Simmons’ fourth sack in two games and makes it second-and-18 from the New Orleans 47.

(9:30) New Orleans gets just six yards on the next two plays and has to punt.

The Titans will start this drive from their own 8.

(8:14) It’s three-and-out after Anthony Firkser’s two-yard reception on third-and-8. Tennessee punts again. Second down was another inaccurate – but catchable – pass from Ryan Tannehill, this one to running back Jeremy McNichols.

(8:08) Following the punt and a four-yard return, New Orleans has the ball at the Tennessee 49.

(6:47) Taysom Hill’s first snap at quarterback is a designed run, and he gains 10 yards to the Tennessee 27.

The Titans report that outside linebacker Bud Dupree has left the game and will not return due to an abdominal injury.

(5:25) Undrafted rookie NaQuan Jones with his first career sack. It's a loss of seven, and it comes two plays after an illegal use of hands penalty. It's now third-and-21 from the Titans' 38.

(4:39) After an incomplete pass, the Saints punt and it’s a touchback.