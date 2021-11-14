Titans-Saints Inactives

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (7-2) and New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Nissan Stadium:

TENNESSEE – T Bobby Hart, ILB Rashaan Evans, ILB David Long, CB Greg Mabin, OL Dillon Radunz and DL Teair Tart.

NEW ORLEANS – T Terron Armstead, LB Andrew Dowell, DE Jalyn Holmes, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, RB Alvin Kamara and TE Nick Vannett.

Of note:

• Kamara is the Saints’ leader in rushing yards (530) and receiving yards (310) and is the only NFL player with at least 500 and 300, respectively, this season. He is out due to a knee injury. The Titans, of course, are without their featured running back, Derrick Henry, who is on injured reserve and will miss his second straight.

• Without Long and Evans, the Titans will have to play backups at both inside linebacker spots. One is Jayon Brown, who was a starter the last two seasons before Long took his spot earlier this season. The other is rookie Monty Rice, a third-round pick in this year’s draft.

• Radunz is inactive for the first time in six games. Scratched regularly early in the year, this year’s second-round draft pick saw action as a backup guard, an extra tight end and a special teams performer in the last five games.

• In addition to the inactives, Tennessee won’t have wide receiver Julio Jones and safety Dane Cruikshank. Both were placed on injured reserve on Saturday.