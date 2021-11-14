Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    David Long Jr., Greg Mabin, Teair Tart, Alvin Kamara, Carl Granderson

    Titans-Saints Inactives

    New Orleans won't have leading rusher and receivers Alvin Kamara. Tennessee is without leading tackler David Long Jr.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (7-2) and New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Nissan Stadium:

    TENNESSEE – T Bobby Hart, ILB Rashaan Evans, ILB David Long, CB Greg Mabin, OL Dillon Radunz and DL Teair Tart.

    NEW ORLEANS – T Terron Armstead, LB Andrew Dowell, DE Jalyn Holmes, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, RB Alvin Kamara and TE Nick Vannett.

    Of note:

    Read More

    • Kamara is the Saints’ leader in rushing yards (530) and receiving yards (310) and is the only NFL player with at least 500 and 300, respectively, this season. He is out due to a knee injury. The Titans, of course, are without their featured running back, Derrick Henry, who is on injured reserve and will miss his second straight.

    • Without Long and Evans, the Titans will have to play backups at both inside linebacker spots. One is Jayon Brown, who was a starter the last two seasons before Long took his spot earlier this season. The other is rookie Monty Rice, a third-round pick in this year’s draft.

    • Radunz is inactive for the first time in six games. Scratched regularly early in the year, this year’s second-round draft pick saw action as a backup guard, an extra tight end and a special teams performer in the last five games.

    • In addition to the inactives, Tennessee won’t have wide receiver Julio Jones and safety Dane Cruikshank. Both were placed on injured reserve on Saturday. 

    View of Nissan Stadium before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints.
    Game Day

    Titans-Saints Inactives

    1 minute ago
    Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates the win as he walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Byard's Big Start a Rarity, But Not His First

    15 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Julio Jones Out for an Extended Period

    18 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) reacts after a play against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Fulton Removed From Injured Reserve

    18 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair (9) throws prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Titans beat the Bengals 30-24.
    News

    Steve McNair to be Honored at Alma Mater

    Nov 13, 2021
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before facing the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
    News

    A.J. Brown Contemplated Suicide During 2020 Season

    Nov 12, 2021
    Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) before playing against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
    News

    Peterson Plans to Raise His Play By Going Low

    Nov 12, 2021
    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) is helped off the field after being injured during the fourth quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: As Usual Not All ILBs Available

    Nov 12, 2021