Titans-Jets Inactives

Tennessee will be without wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and more.

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets:

Tennessee: WR A.J. Brown, OLB Bud Dupree, CB Caleb Farley, WR Julio Jones, P Brett Kern, OL Dillon Radunz and RB Mekhi Sargent.

New York: S Marcus Maye, WR Elijah Moore, RB La'Mical Perine, CB Jason Pinnock, WR Jeff Smith and DL Tim Ward.

Of Note

• Brown and Jones have accounted for 19 receptions between them (12 for Jones, seven for Brown). That is 28.4 percent of the Titans’ total and 57.8 percent of the catches by wide receivers. In other words, the Titans will be without a significant amount of their passing offense.

• Farley is out for the third straight game with a shoulder injury and continues the recent trend of Tennessee’s first-round picks failing to contribute early in the season. Farley saw limited action in the opener, which gave him a leg up on 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons, who did not make his debut until Week 7 of his rookie season, and 2020 top choice Isaiah Wilson, whose only appearance came in Week 12.

• Kern did not miss a game from 2009-19. Now he is out for the fourth time in 13 games. The Titans went 2-1 without him last season.

• Saturday, fullback Torey Carter and defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe were designated as gameday additions to the active roster from the practice squad. Both will be in uniform against the Jets and automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.