Titans-Jets: Live Updates, Analysis

October 3, 2021
The Titans look to run their win streak to three games when they face the winless Jets on the road.
As if Derrick Henry did not have a big enough role for the Tennessee Titans already.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are among the Titans’ inactives for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, which makes it likely that head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Todd Downing will rely on Henry and the run game more than ever.

Coming into the contest, Henry is tied with Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon for the NFL rushing lead with 353 yards. Mixon, of course, already has played his week in the Bengals’ victory over Jacksonville on Thursday.

Henry also has 80 rushes and 12 receptions, which means he has had the ball on 43.4 percent of the Titans’ plays through their first three games. It is hard to think he can do much more, but that is exactly what could happen.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans won the coin toss and deferred their option to the second half. The Jets will start with the ball.

(13:31) New York goes three-and-out on the opening possession. After two runs netted two yards, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson misses badly with his third-down pass attempt.

(12:00) Tannehill’s first pass attempt ends up as the Jets’ first sack. After two runs for a first down, a play-action call results in Tannehill being dropped for a 6-yard loss.

(11:07) Tennessee converts a third-and-21 (Taylor Lewan’s false start cost the offense another five yards) when running back Jeremy McNichols converts a short pass into a 30-yard gain.

That is the longest reception of McNichols’ career. His previous best was 12 yards in Week 2 at Seattle.

(9:14) Ryan Tannehill converts a third-and-1 with a quarterback sneak for two yards. The Titans are now at the Jets’ 19.

Center Ben Jones is injured on the play, however, and is in need of attention from the trainers.

 

 

