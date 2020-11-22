Titans-Ravens Inactives

The Tennessee Titans did not really have any choices to make, at least not in terms of who is in uniform.

Their roster decisions were made for them. Because of injuries, seven players were ruled out prior to Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens at M & T Bank Stadium. Six were among the Titans’ seven inactives for the game. The seventh, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The only thing coaches had to weigh, therefore, was which of their two long snappers got the call. They went with Matt Overton, who will fill that role for the third consecutive contest.

The complete list of Titans-Ravens inactive for Sunday:

• Tennessee: WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoreé Jackson, DL Larrell Murchison, LS Matt Orzech, TE MyCole Pruitt, G Rodger Saffold and S Kenny Vaccaro.

• Baltimore: S Geno Stone, DE Jihad Ward, OL Ben Bredeson, DE Calais Campbell and DT Brandon Williams.

Because of the injury issues, coaches did have to adjust the lineup to account for the absences. Those moves include the following:

• Amani Hooker is in line to start at strong safety in place of Vaccaro (concussion). Hooker was a fourth-round pick in 2019, and this will be his first career start.

• Jamil Douglas is expected to start at left guard in place of Saffold (ankle). Douglas started four games at right guard and one game at center for the Titans in 2019. This will be his 12th career start (he made six as a rookie with Miami in 2015) but his first at left guard.

• Derick Roberson is the likely starter at outside linebacker in place of Clowney (knee). An undrafted rookie in 2019, Roberson has just six games of NFL experience, including three this season. This will be his first start.

Also of note is the fact that Tennessee’s first-round draft pick, Isaiah Wilson, will be in uniform for the first time. Wilson, selected 29th overall, is one of two first-round draft picks who have not yet appeared in a game this season. The other is Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (26th overall).