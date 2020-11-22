Titans at Ravens, Live Updates, Analysis

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens will meet Sunday at M & T Bank Stadium in a rematch of last season’s divisional playoff contest.

Baltimore is a hefty six-point favorite but has no sense that the outcome of this one is anything close to a sure thing. All the Ravens need to do is recall that the Titans came into their building back in January and beat them 28-12. That ended what many expected was a sure-fire Ravens’ run to the Super Bowl.

PREGAME STORYLINES

• On the line: The Titans won’t have left guard Rodger Saffold, who is out with an ankle injury, and their center, Ben Jones, will give it a go despite a knee injury that forced him to sit out practice for the entire week. And, of course, they are still without left tackle Taylor Lewan, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last month.

Tennessee has shown real balance in its run game this year, with 103 runs to the right and 101 to the left (with 76 right up the middle). Expect a few more runs to the right.

Things will balance out, though, because the Ravens won’t have defensive tackle Calais Campbell or nose tackle Brandon Williams, who are out with their own injuries.

Whichever team overcomes those issues the best could well be the one that wins this contes.

• Playoff positioning: This is one of three NFL games Sunday that pit teams with winning records against one another. It is the only one of the three in which neither team is in first place in its dvision.

Baltimore (6-3) and Tennessee (6-3) are currently among a group of five teams battling for the three AFC wild card spots. The Ravens currently hold the final spot while the Titans are the first team out.

Head-to-head victories will be a big factor if tiebreakers are needed to set the postseason field. Tennessee will play only one of the other three (Cleveland on Dec. 6). So, this is a big one.

• On the Run: Baltimore is second in the NFL in rushing offense at 164 yards per game. Derrick Henry is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 946 yards.

Tennessee is 4-2 this season, 17-6 under coach Mike Vrabel, when it outrushes the other team. The passing game never has been more popular in the NFL, but in this one it is the running game that will be a big factor.

Now, on to the game.

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans won the coin toss and deferred their option until the second half. They will kick off to get things started.

(15:00) Baltimore gets a 37-yard return on the opening kickoff and starts its opening possession at its own 36-yard line.

(14:12) Tennessee’s defense forces a three-and-out to start. After a 3-yard run on first down, the Ravens throw a pair of incomplete passes.

Undrafted rookie Aaron Brewer is starting at left guard in place of Rodger Saffold. It was Jami Douglas who stepped in when Saffold got hurt in recent games.

(13:53) The Titans’ first snap is play-action with a deep throw down the right sideline to A.J. Brown. The pass is incomplete, but Baltimore is called for pass interference. The 39-yard penalty makes it first-and-10 at the Ravens’ 40.

(8:41) Jonnu Smith with his seventh touchdown catch of the year gives the Titans the early lead. The drive got going when Cameron Batson caught a short pass and turned it into a 14-yard gain on third-and-11 from the Baltimore 41. Batson also carried the ball once for four yards on that possession. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 5:16. TENNESSEE 7, BALTIMORE 0

It is worth nothing that Delanie Walker’s career-high for touchdown catches in a season was seven (2016). Frank Wycheck never had more than six.