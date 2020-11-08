Titans vs. Bears: Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE – Somebody’s losing streak will end when the Tennessee Titans (5-2) meet the Chicago Bears (5-3) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Both franchises have lost their last two. The Titans fell 27-24 to Pittsburgh and 31-20 at Cincinnati. The Bears were blown out by the L.A. Rams and dropped a 27-24 decision to New Orleans.

Each side also is dealing with injury issues. Tennessee is without Pro Bow punter Brett Kern (wrist), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) among others. Chicago has significant depth issues along the offensive line and defensive lines that prompted franchise officials to dig into the practice squad this week.

SERIES HISTORY

The teams have met just 12 times and each side has won six. The Titans, however, have outscored the Bears in those games 272-259. Tennessee won the last meeting, 27-21 at Chicago in 2016. The Bears have never lost at Nissan Stadium. They edged the Titans 19-17 in overtime in 2004 and administered a 51-20 whipping in 2012.

INACTIVES

Tennessee: OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DE Matt Dickerson, WR Adam Humphries, CB Tye Smith, TE Geoff Swaim and T Isaiah Wilson.

Chicago: QB Mitchell Trubisky, OL Sam Mustipher, DT John Jenkins, DE Roy Robertson-Harris and LB Trevis Gipson.

WORDS OF WISDOM

“It’s a crazy time right now and every day I say a prayer for this team and for every player on every team around the league. Everybody has families and things like that. This is a serious disease and pray that everybody can stay healthy, but we’re all grown men and you’ve got to be careful. Sometimes you’re being careful and sometimes things just happen, but just pray that everybody is safe and get back healthy on their side.” – running back Derrick Henry on reaching the halfway point of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, on to the game.

The Bears won the coin toss and deferred their option to the second half. Tennessee gets the ball first.

Cameron Batson was the return man instead of Kalif Raymond (we’ll see what happens the first time the Bears punt) but did not get a chance. It’s a touchback and the Titans get the ball at the 25.

(14:19) The Titans go three-and-out but catch a break because Ryan Tannehill’s pass to A.J. Brown on third-and-7 should have been intercepted. Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller broke on the out route and got both hands on the ball but could not pull it in.

(14:15) Ryan Allen’s first punt for the Titans goes 55 yards. After an 8-yard return, Chicago starts at its own 24.

(11:48) The Titans get a third-down “stop” when receiver Allen Robinson steps out of bounds just short of the marker on third-and-5 from the Tennessee 48. On fourth down, Rahsaan Evans and Jack Crawford stuff Chicago’s attempt to run up the middle. It’s Tennessee’s ball after the turnover on downs.

Titans opponents are now 5-8 on fourth down this season.

(10:22) Another three-and-out for Tennessee’s offense. Tannehill is 0-4 after he overthrows A.J. Brown with a deep ball, although it should be noted that Brown eased up briefly about halfway through his route.

(8:46) The Titans defense is 2-2 on third down after Nick Foles has to throw it away on third-and-3 from the Chicago 40.

(8:41) Kalif Raymond returns the punt 16 yards, which matches his second-longest of the season. The offense starts this drive at its own 22.

(6:43) A.J. Brown with a catch over the middle, breaks a tackle and turns the Titans’ first completion of the day into a 38-yard gain. The offense now with two first downs on this drive and is in Chicago territory (the 28-yard line) for the first time.